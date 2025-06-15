Ricochet breaks character after former AEW champion makes a massive personal announcement

One of AEW's top babyfaces shared a huge announcement recently regarding his personal life. Despite being one of the promotion's most hated villains right now, Ricochet has reacted to the news in a rather uncharacteristic way, as he sent out a heartfelt message to the star in question, Will Ospreay.

Ad

A few hours earlier, The Aerial Assassin took to social media to announce his engagement to his real-life partner, Alex Windsor. The revelation has sparked a flood of congratulations and well-wishes from fans and peers alike, including major names such as Swerve Strickland, Kenny Omega, Renee Paquette, and more.

Now, one of Ospreay's most iconic in-ring rivals, Ricochet, has responded to the Englishman's announcement. Taking to X/Twitter, The Excellence of Elevation quote-tweeted the former AEW International Champion's post. However, instead of taking a shot at the latter's engagement, he congratulated him and Windsor.

Ad

Trending

"I HATE...that I am so happy for you two," wrote Ricochet.

Check out Ricochet's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Ospreay was in action this week at AEW Summer Blockbuster, where he wrestled Swerve Strickland to a time-limit draw. After the bout, The Realest was ambushed by The Young Bucks, who handcuffed Swerve to the corner turnbuckles and peppered him with superkicks. The EVPs were ready to superkick him while wearing thumbtack-encrusted sneakers, but Ospreay jumped between them and took the shot for Strickland, proving his loyalty to the latter.

Ad

Ricochet, on the other hand, is looking for a "crew" to help him in his quest for championship gold, although he seems to have very specific criteria while scouting for teammates, as evidenced by his rejection of Blake Christian and Lee Johnson this week.

AEW has announced Ricochet's next match

In his latest AEW bout to date, Ricochet defeated Mark Briscoe in a brutal and bloody Stretcher Match at Double or Nothing 2025, picking up his very first pay-per-view win in the company.

Ad

The Future of Flight will return to the squared circle next week at the promotion's upcoming television special, Grand Slam Mexico, where he will face off against Mascara Dorada, Hologram, and Lio Rush in a 4 Million Pesos "High Flying Four-Way" encounter.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Ricochet will secure the victory and the prize money this Wednesday at Arena Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More