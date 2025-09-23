Ricochet claims he will squash 20-year-old star

Ricochet, who is known for engaging in social media banter, has once again drawn attention by claiming that he will squash an up-and-coming wrestling star if they fight.Ever since Ricochet joined AEW back in August 2024, he transformed his image from being a run-of-the-mill high-flyer at WWE to a meticulous smack-talking heel while still retaining his in-ring brilliance. The Future of Flight is even known to pick fights online with fans and wrestlers, and he did it again recently after telling a fan that he would squash rising pro wrestling star Leon Slater, who currently works at WWE's partner company, TNA. The incident occurred on X, where a fan commented below a post from the former WWE Intercontinental champion and stated that he would love to see a match between the One and Only and Slater. This garnered a response from the Future of Flight, who claimed that he would easily beat the 20-year-old should they face off.&quot;I'd squash him to. 🥱,&quot; wrote RicochetLeon Slater has since responded to the 36-year-old's claim and challenged him for a bout at RevPro UK. Time will tell if the One and Only accepts Slater's challenge.Ricochet takes a dig at Brock Lesnar's return to WWEAt SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar shocked the wrestling world by making his return to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in two years. At the event, he attacked John Cena, which set up a match between the two at Wrestlepalooza, where the Beast Incarnate squashed the Last Real Champion. While the whole world appears to be talking about Lesnar's return and impact, AEW star Ricochet didn't seem very impressed and believed that no one cared.Taking to X, the 36-year-old wrote:&quot;What? Brock legit came back and no one gives a f**k?&quot; Check out the original post here.For those who don't know, The One and Only and Brock Lesnar have only shared the ring once in their careers, when the Future of Flight challenged then-WWE Champion Lesnar for his title at the Super Showdown 2020 event. Lesnar won that match with ease.