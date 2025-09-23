  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ricochet claims he will squash 20-year-old star

Ricochet claims he will squash 20-year-old star

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 23, 2025 15:36 GMT
Ricochet [Image taken from AEW
Ricochet [Image taken from AEW's Instagram]

Ricochet, who is known for engaging in social media banter, has once again drawn attention by claiming that he will squash an up-and-coming wrestling star if they fight.

Ad

Ever since Ricochet joined AEW back in August 2024, he transformed his image from being a run-of-the-mill high-flyer at WWE to a meticulous smack-talking heel while still retaining his in-ring brilliance. The Future of Flight is even known to pick fights online with fans and wrestlers, and he did it again recently after telling a fan that he would squash rising pro wrestling star Leon Slater, who currently works at WWE's partner company, TNA.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The incident occurred on X, where a fan commented below a post from the former WWE Intercontinental champion and stated that he would love to see a match between the One and Only and Slater. This garnered a response from the Future of Flight, who claimed that he would easily beat the 20-year-old should they face off.

"I'd squash him to. 🥱," wrote Ricochet

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Leon Slater has since responded to the 36-year-old's claim and challenged him for a bout at RevPro UK. Time will tell if the One and Only accepts Slater's challenge.

Ricochet takes a dig at Brock Lesnar's return to WWE

At SummerSlam 2025, Brock Lesnar shocked the wrestling world by making his return to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in two years. At the event, he attacked John Cena, which set up a match between the two at Wrestlepalooza, where the Beast Incarnate squashed the Last Real Champion. While the whole world appears to be talking about Lesnar's return and impact, AEW star Ricochet didn't seem very impressed and believed that no one cared.

Ad

Taking to X, the 36-year-old wrote:

"What? Brock legit came back and no one gives a f**k?"

Check out the original post here.

For those who don't know, The One and Only and Brock Lesnar have only shared the ring once in their careers, when the Future of Flight challenged then-WWE Champion Lesnar for his title at the Super Showdown 2020 event. Lesnar won that match with ease.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications