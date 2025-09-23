“Oh so it's DEFINITELY happening”- Fans go berserk after Ricochet says 2-time WWE Champion will never join AEW

AEW star Ricochet has once again left the fans abuzz after declaring that a seven-time WWE champion will never join the Jacksonville-based promotion.Ricochet is one of the most talented wrestlers to have ever graced the pro-wrestling industry. The Future of Flight joined Tony Khan's promotion in August 2024 and has established himself as a prominent part of the promotion's weekly programming. Ricochet portrays a heel gimmick in the company that extends beyond the squared circle. The 36-year-old often engages in banter online with fans while remaining in character, and a recent example of this was when The One and Only dismissed a fan's plea that AEW needs former WWE Champion AJ Styles. Recently, a similar conversation was sparked by another fan, who stated that he wants Tony Khan to bring in Styles for one final run. Ricochet responded by saying that Styles will never join All Elite Wrestling.&quot;Stop! It's never gonna happen. 🤷🏽‍♂️,&quot; wrote RicochetRicochet's response triggered a wave of emotions among fans, with some saying it's most likely going to happen, while others asked Ricochet to let them dream.&quot;Oh so it's DEFINITELY happening,&quot; one fan wrote&quot;Ricochet the heel even on social media !,&quot; quipped another fanCheck out some other fan reactions below:Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]AEW star Ricochet calls AJ Styles a loserAJ Styles is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but it seems he does not evoke similar emotions in Ricochet, who, in a similar incident to the one above, while arguing with a fan, stated that Styles is a loser who hasn't won anything in years. &quot;He's a loser who hasn't won anything in years,&quot; he wrote.Lightskin Kingpin @KingRicochetLINK@WelshUthred He's a loser who hasn't won anything in years.Although Styles has not won a title in WWE in over four years, his achievements in the sports entertainment juggernaut speak for themselves. The Phenomenal One is a former two-time WWE Champion, three-time United States Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, and Raw Tag Team Champion. It will be interesting to see if Styles will ever join AEW.