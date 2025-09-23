  • home icon
  • AEW
  • “Oh so it's DEFINITELY happening”- Fans go berserk after Ricochet says 2-time WWE Champion will never join AEW

“Oh so it's DEFINITELY happening”- Fans go berserk after Ricochet says 2-time WWE Champion will never join AEW

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:54 GMT
Ricochet joined AEW in August 2024 [Image from Ricochet
Ricochet joined AEW in August 2024 [Image from Ricochet's X]

AEW star Ricochet has once again left the fans abuzz after declaring that a seven-time WWE champion will never join the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Ad

Ricochet is one of the most talented wrestlers to have ever graced the pro-wrestling industry. The Future of Flight joined Tony Khan's promotion in August 2024 and has established himself as a prominent part of the promotion's weekly programming. Ricochet portrays a heel gimmick in the company that extends beyond the squared circle. The 36-year-old often engages in banter online with fans while remaining in character, and a recent example of this was when The One and Only dismissed a fan's plea that AEW needs former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Recently, a similar conversation was sparked by another fan, who stated that he wants Tony Khan to bring in Styles for one final run. Ricochet responded by saying that Styles will never join All Elite Wrestling.

"Stop! It's never gonna happen. 🤷🏽‍♂️," wrote Ricochet

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

Ricochet's response triggered a wave of emotions among fans, with some saying it's most likely going to happen, while others asked Ricochet to let them dream.

"Oh so it's DEFINITELY happening," one fan wrote
"Ricochet the heel even on social media !," quipped another fan

Check out some other fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]
Fan reactions [Screenshots taken from X]

AEW star Ricochet calls AJ Styles a loser

AJ Styles is regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, but it seems he does not evoke similar emotions in Ricochet, who, in a similar incident to the one above, while arguing with a fan, stated that Styles is a loser who hasn't won anything in years.

Ad
"He's a loser who hasn't won anything in years," he wrote.

Although Styles has not won a title in WWE in over four years, his achievements in the sports entertainment juggernaut speak for themselves. The Phenomenal One is a former two-time WWE Champion, three-time United States Champion, one-time Intercontinental Champion, and Raw Tag Team Champion. It will be interesting to see if Styles will ever join AEW.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications