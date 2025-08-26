Ricochet Has a Surprising Reaction to AEW losing Two Top Stars

The conclusion of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door saw the company lose two major stars for an extended period due to injuries. While the fans believed that they would be deeply missed during their absence, current star Ricochet disagreed.Heading into the Forbidden Door event, it had been reported that top AEW stars Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland were dealing with injuries. The Aerial Assassin himself announced that he was not medically cleared, and a recent report stated that he was looking at getting surgery. Yet, he still competed in a gruesome Lights Out Steel Cage match at Forbidden Door.Ospreay's team emerged victorious at the event, but Jon Moxley and The Death Riders subjected him to a hellacious beatdown after the match. On the other hand, Swerve Strickland has reportedly been dealing with a torn meniscus since 2019. At the aforementioned event, he lost to Kazuchika Okada, which was seemingly done to write him off television, so that he could rehab his injury. This comes as a major blow to AEW, losing its star power. A fan on social media even stated that Ospreay and Strickland would be missed a lot during their hiatus. However, Ricochet shut them down, tweeting out via his X that that won't be the case.&quot;Literally no they won't. #Ahaa.&quot;Ricochet was in action at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 eventMuch like Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland, Ricochet also competed at the AEW x Forbidden Door event in London, England. However, unlike both of them, the Future of Flight emerged victorious in his scheduled match.He teamed up with his new allies, The Gates of Agony, to square off against JetSpeed and hometown hero Michael Oku in a trio bout. The match took place at the Zero Hour show, which took place before the main show, and saw Ricochet and his partners score the victory.With the former WWE United States Champion continuing to garner momentum as a top heel, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in All Elite Wrestling.