  Ricochet makes an urgent plea; requests video of recent incident to be immediately taken down

Ricochet makes an urgent plea; requests video of recent incident to be immediately taken down

By Debangshu Nath
Modified Sep 18, 2025 04:41 GMT
Ricochet faced severe humiliation on September to Remember. (Image via AEW YouTube)
Ricochet faced severe humiliation on September to Remember. (Image via AEW YouTube)

AEW star Ricochet is currently in an alliance with Gates of Agony. This trio is feuding with The Hurt Syndicate, and at All Out 2025, the two teams are scheduled to lock horns in a trios match.

All Elite Wrestling recently hosted a three-hour TV special called September to Remember. It featured a match between The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Gates of Agony's Toa Liona. During the showdown, Ricochet tried to interfere and distract The Allmighty. However, this was prevented by MVP. The veteran gave The Future of Flight a beating he will remember for the rest of his life.

The clip of MVP attacking and humiliating Ricochet is going viral on X. The latter is not happy about this, and he requested the platform's owner, tech billionaire Elon Musk, to take it down.

"Hey @elonmusk , do me a favor and take this down. Thanks." wrote the former WWE star.

It is unlikely that The Lightskin Kingpin's request will be fulfilled. Nevertheless, he is very important to Tony Khan, and hopefully, he will win a title in the Jacksonville-based company soon.

Ricochet wouldn't mind AEW signing former WWE star Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross recently left WWE after the expiration of his contract. The 40-year-old has immense potential, and fans are unhappy with the way he was booked by Triple H. Furthermore, many want Tony Khan to sign him and use him better.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Ricochet revealed that he wouldn't mind having the former WWE star in All Elite Wrestling.

"I think there can be a lot of great matches he can have; he's a great character. Yeah, I don't see... I think any company, honestly, I think any company would be... He would be great in any company because I think he brings something the fans want to see," he said.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Karrion Kross. Hopefully, he and The Human Highlight Reel will lock horns in AEW someday.

Debangshu Nath

Debangshu Nath

Edited by Debangshu Nath
