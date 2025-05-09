Ricochet mentions Brock Lesnar on AEW TV to mock former WWE star

Brock Lesnar was mentioned on AEW TV by Ricochet, as he was firing shots at a former WWE star. The mention was made on the most recent episode of Collision.

Ad

Former WWE star Zach Gowen was mocked by the Future of Flight. Brock Lesnar has not been seen since his last match at SummerSlam in 2023. He was allegedly named in Janel Grant's amended lawsuit against Vince McMahon, and there seem to be no signs of his return due to the same. Meanwhile, The Beast Incarnate was surprisingly mentioned on AEW TV this week.

During the latest Collision episode, Zach Gowen, who had a brief run with WWE back in 2003, was spotted in the front row. Ricochet confronted Gowen and mocked him, showing off his heel character. He also recalled how Gowen was brutalized all over the arena by Brock Lesnar in 2003, referring to Lesnar as "Big Brock."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Later on the show, Zach Gowen had an in-ring altercation with Ricochet, where Ricochet beat him up and also took away Zach's prosthetic legs in a blatant show of disrespect. Nonetheless, Gowen has been announced for his AEW debut match against Ricochet next Wednesday on Dynamite: Beach Break.

Top AEW Champion wanted a real fight with Brock Lesnar

Current AEW World Tag Team Champion Bobby Lashley admitted he wanted to get into a real fight with Brock Lesnar during their feud in WWE, considering both have an MMA background.

Ad

During the interview with Chris Van Vliet, Lashley revealed that WWE handcuffed him and Brock during their feud:

"I'll fight anybody. And I think me and Brock should've [gotten into a real fight]... That's what people wanted. [WWE] handcuffed us throughout that whole feud, man, there was so much that we could've done. I just think that we had more that we could have done with both of those matchups."

Ad

Only time will tell if Lesnar and Lashley will meet each other inside a wrestling ring or an MMA octagon in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More