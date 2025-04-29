Ricochet reacts to AEW Collision ending NXT's ratings win streak

The most recent episode of AEW Collision boasted some huge ratings, beating Wednesday Night Dynamite and even snapping NXT's recent win streak. Ricochet has now reacted to the numbers as only he can.
Following its move to network television, NXT began regularly beating AEW's programming in the ratings—a reversal from the early days of their weekly competition. All Elite Wrestling has been building momentum throughout the first quarter of 2025 and is now simulcasting its shows on MAX, but that hasn't been enough to top WWE's third brand, which airs on The CW every Tuesday.
This past Saturday, Collision had a massive lead-in from the NBA playoff game between the LA Clippers and the Denver Nuggets, boosting its first quarter to a staggering 1.67 million viewers, according to Wrestlenomics. The show ultimately averaged 707,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which topped the latest episode of NXT (686,000/0.17).
A fan took to X/Twitter to boast about Collision's achievement and posted a highlight video of Ricochet. The villainous star replied to the post with a pair of crown emojis, as seen below:
AEW Collision will air on a different channel this week
AEW Collision has been shuffled around in recent weeks due to the NBA Playoffs and WrestleMania 41. The Saturday night show has been preempted, split into two parts, and even moved to Thursday. This coming weekend, it will return to its normal timeslot, but not on its normal station.
While Wednesday Night Dynamite airs on TBS every week, Collision has traditionally aired on TNT. Due to an Avengers movie marathon this Saturday, however, Warner Bros. Discovery has moved Collision to TBS. Check out All Elite Wrestling's announcement of the move below:
"[siren emoji] PROGRAMMING NOTE! Saturday Night #AEWCollision returns to its normal time at 8pm ET/7pm CT but on a different network: Collision this Saturday is LIVE on @TBSNetwork + @SportsonMAX THIS Saturday, May 3!"
Despite the temporary network swap, Collision will still simulcast on MAX. Fans will be able to watch it live at 8 p.m. ET this Saturday night.