  • AEW
  Ricochet reacts after Darby Allin reveals AEW has gotten rid of "egotistical wrestlers who don't want to lose"

Ricochet reacts after Darby Allin reveals AEW has gotten rid of "egotistical wrestlers who don't want to lose"

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Oct 14, 2025 04:47 GMT
Ricochet (left) / Darby Allin (right) [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]
Ricochet (left) / Darby Allin (right) [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Former AEW champion Darby Allin recently alluded to the Jacksonville-based company being better off for letting go of certain talent who refused to lose to their peers. Ricochet has now voiced his agreement with the face-painted star on social media.

Darby Allin recently appeared in an interview with Ariel Helwani on The Ariel Helwani Show. The former TNT Champion addressed how the Jacksonville-based company's backstage culture and environment has improved over the past few years, especially after certain "egotistical wrestlers" who had issues with taking losses were "cut out" of the promotion. While this led to speculations that he was alluding to CM Punk, Darby promptly clarified that that was not the case.

Just over an hour ago, Ricochet took to X/Twitter to quote tweet a clip of Allin's interview and his comments on the cohesion and teamwork displayed by people on AEW's current roster. The Future of Flight surprisingly expressed his agreement with the "relentless" daredevil, writing:

"The one thing me and this imbecile agree on. #Ahaa," posted Ricochet.

Ricochet and his new stable-mates, The Gates of Agony, are set for trios action this coming weekend at WrestleDream 2025, where they will once again battle The Hurt Syndicate. The Demand defeated the unit of MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley at last month's All Out pay-per-view, albeit losing to the erstwhile Hurt Business in a Street Fight on Dynamite : Title Tuesday.

Darby Allin on a former AEW champion being a locker-room leader

Elsewhere in the same interview with Ariel Helwani, Darby Allin shared his views on Jon Moxley, a wrestler widely regarded as AEW's ace by viewers. The Seattle-native praised The One True King as an exemplary leader who is present at every show and who conducts himself without any ego.

"Mox leads by example. He's there at every show. He's there when it starts, here there when it closes. He's got no ego," Allin said. [H/T - AIR on X]
Darby Allin has been feuding with Jon Moxley for months now [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]
Darby Allin has been feuding with Jon Moxley for months now [Image Credits: AEW's X profile]

Despite his respect for Mox, Darby will be looking to take out the original Death Rider once and for all this coming weekend at WrestleDream 2025, where he will battle the former World Champion in an "I Quit" match.

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

