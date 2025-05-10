Ricochet reacts after Tony Khan announces former WWE star's in-ring debut in AEW

Ricochet has proved himself to be the ultimate heel in AEW with his heinous actions this week on Collision. After that, Tony Khan announced a former WWE star's in-ring debut in his company, but the One and Only was just not pleased.

Zach Gowen is the superstar who came to prominence by competing in WWE. The man who fought on one leg was in attendance for this week's edition of AEW Collision in Detroit, Michigan. He got into an altercation with Ricochet that led to the AEW star attacking him in the ring with his prosthetic leg and walking away with it in a sign of major disrespect.

Witnessing the events that went down, Tony Khan announced that Zach Gowen will get a chance at revenge. He revealed that Gowen will make his in-ring debut in All Elite Wrestling in a singles match against Ricochet next at Dynamite: Beach Break.

However, the former WWE United States Champion remained unconcerned about his upcoming match. His latest tweet expressed confidence that he would defeat Zach Gowen and lay a huge beatdown on him.

"What a dumb decision. Why would you book this match? Now, it's just gonna be a different decade that @ZachGowen is gonna get his a** whooped."

Zach Gowen had a message for the fans ahead of upcoming AEW debut

Zach Gowen gained prominence in the mid-2000s as part of WWE. He defied all odds by displaying his in-ring acumen with his prosthetic leg and competed against the likes of John Cena and Brock Lesnar.

Before his debut in AEW next week at Beach Break, Gowen sent a heartfelt message to the fans after his appearance on Collision.

"I haven’t been on a national tv wrestling program in 22 years. Thank you to those that remembered me!!! I haven’t forgotten about yall either. The magic of professional wrestling is still very much alive in my soul and I’m so grateful I get to share that once again."

With Gowen ready to take on the narcissist Ricochet, it will be interesting to see his first appearance on a major stage like All Elite Wrestling.

