Ricochet's new partner sends a three-word message following massive win in AEW

Ricochet's AEW ally sent out a message following his big tag team win last weekend. The tag team has been alongside the former WWE Intercontinental Champion for quite some time now.Some weeks ago, Ricochet joined forces with Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun of the Gates of Agony tag team. Kaun and Liona also interfered during the men's Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas to offer their help to the former WWE Superstar. Aside from their alliance with Ricochet, Gates of Agony also continue to rise in the tag team division.Last Saturday on AEW Collision, Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun competed in a four-way tag team encounter against Big Bill &amp; Bryan Keith, CRU, and The Gunns for $200,000 prize money. In an action-packed multi-team bout, Gates of Agony emerged victorious, and they celebrated their win with Ricochet.Following his major win on Collision, Bishop Kaun shared some snippets from Collision with the following three-word message:&quot;Don't be surprised 💰&quot;Wrestling veteran on Ricochet forming a faction in AEWConsidering his current alliance with the Gates of Agony, fans believe that Ricochet is set to lead a faction in AEW. Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno presented his opinion on the same after explaining how Tony Khan has booked Ricochet better than WWE, citing his entertaining heel character.Speaking on the K100 podcast, Disco Inferno said that Ricochet will do well in a faction because of his onscreen personality.&quot;Maybe he'll do good in a faction because he's got that kind of personality, he can make fun of the guys and act like the leader, I don't know. I've been far more impressed with Ricochet with what they've done with him than most of the other guys they brought over. Because at least Ricochet...he's a heel now.&quot;Hereafter, it remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for Ricochet going forward.