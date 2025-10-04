Ricochet sends a message after AEW stars' big announcement 

Major AEW stars like Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, and Kris Statlander will be involved in this week's episode of Collision. Both Moxley and Cassidy are involved in trios matches of their own, while Statlander and Storm will meet each other face-to-face ahead of their title match at WrestleDream.Another interesting segment that has been announced for the show is the first-ever MxM TV Casting Call. The group, which consists of Mason Madden, Mansoor, Johnny TV, and Taya Valkyrie, has challenged any three members of the AEW roster to face any three members of MxM TV.The Demand member, Ricochet, responded on Twitter [X] to the MxM TV casting call and sent a message to the group. The former WWE star expressed his displeasure at finding MxM TV's message hilarious.&quot;I HATE that this made me laugh,&quot; his reply read.While nobody has responded to MxM TV's casting call yet, this could be a hint to the group facing The Demand at this week's Collision. Ricochet and GOA recently defeated The Hurt Syndicate at last month's All Out.Huge match announced for next week's AEW DynamiteThe Demand and The Hurt Syndicate have been at each other's throats for weeks now. It all began at Forbidden Door 2025 when Ricochet and GOA cost The Hurt Syndicate their AEW World Tag Team Championships by interfering in their title match, allowing Brodido to win the belts.The Demand would then target MVP during their match at All Out and seal the win by pinning the part-time wrestler. On this week's episode of Dynamite, MVP challenged The Demand to a street fight between the two groups for next week. The Human Highlight Reel accepted the challenge for next week's Dynamite Title Tuesday in Jacksonville, Florida, the home of All Elite Wrestling.