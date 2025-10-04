Ricochet sends a message after AEW stars' big announcement 

By Faiz Ahmed
Modified Oct 04, 2025 03:54 GMT
AEW star Ricochet (Image via his X/@KingRicochet)
AEW star Ricochet (Image via his X/@KingRicochet)

Major AEW stars like Jon Moxley, Orange Cassidy, Toni Storm, and Kris Statlander will be involved in this week's episode of Collision. Both Moxley and Cassidy are involved in trios matches of their own, while Statlander and Storm will meet each other face-to-face ahead of their title match at WrestleDream.

Ad

Another interesting segment that has been announced for the show is the first-ever MxM TV Casting Call. The group, which consists of Mason Madden, Mansoor, Johnny TV, and Taya Valkyrie, has challenged any three members of the AEW roster to face any three members of MxM TV.

The Demand member, Ricochet, responded on Twitter [X] to the MxM TV casting call and sent a message to the group. The former WWE star expressed his displeasure at finding MxM TV's message hilarious.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I HATE that this made me laugh," his reply read.

Triple H dislikes these WWE stars - Who are they?

Ad

While nobody has responded to MxM TV's casting call yet, this could be a hint to the group facing The Demand at this week's Collision. Ricochet and GOA recently defeated The Hurt Syndicate at last month's All Out.

Huge match announced for next week's AEW Dynamite

The Demand and The Hurt Syndicate have been at each other's throats for weeks now. It all began at Forbidden Door 2025 when Ricochet and GOA cost The Hurt Syndicate their AEW World Tag Team Championships by interfering in their title match, allowing Brodido to win the belts.

The Demand would then target MVP during their match at All Out and seal the win by pinning the part-time wrestler. On this week's episode of Dynamite, MVP challenged The Demand to a street fight between the two groups for next week. The Human Highlight Reel accepted the challenge for next week's Dynamite Title Tuesday in Jacksonville, Florida, the home of All Elite Wrestling.

About the author
Faiz Ahmed

Faiz Ahmed

Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.

Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.

When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.

When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation.

Know More

Worst WWE World Champions ranked - Check the list!

Quick Links

Edited by Faiz Ahmed
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications