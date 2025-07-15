Ricochet takes a massive shot at former WWE star: "Dumb piece of crap"

Ricochet has taken aim at a former WWE superstar after failing to win his match at All In : Texas. The latter, Swerve Strickland, was victorious in his own high-stakes tag bout at the event, however.
The Excellence of Elevation was in action last Saturday at the 2025 edition of All In, as a participant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match - the same match in which he had made his official AEW debut at last year's iteration of the pay-per-view. Entering the bout this year in the #3 spot, Ricochet promptly teamed with the #2 entrant MJF to gang up on Mark Briscoe, who had started off the matchup with Friedman and whom the former WWE US Champion had defeated in a Stretcher Match earlier this year.
Unfortunately, The Future of Flight was unable to win the Gauntlet, as Friedman managed to steal the victory for himself. Later on, in the main event of All In, Adam Page successfully submitted Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. The Cowboy's triumph owed itself to a major assist from Swerve Strickland, who handed his once-arch-nemesis the steel chain that Page then used to suffocate Mox.
Since then, an image of The Realest looking at The Hangman celebrating his win with a smile on his face has been making the rounds on X/Twitter. Another of Swerve's sworn All Elite Wrestling rivals, Ricochet, recently shared the picture and dissed the former WWE NXT North American Champion in the caption, writing:
"When you know you're a dumb piece of cr*p. #Ahaa," posted Ricochet.
Check out Ricochet's tweet below:
Prior to the main event, Strickland had teamed with Will Ospreay to defeat The Young Bucks, successfully stripping them of their EVP titles.
Ricochet thinks a former WWE champion should have retained his title at AEW All In
The final bout at All In 2025 was a Texas Death Match between Adam Page and Jon Moxley over the latter's AEW World Championship. With the help of some unexpected allies, The Cowboy succeeded at unseating The Purveyor of Violence, and finally set the World Title free from the former WWE superstar's briefcase.
Ricochet, however, voiced his disagreement with the outcome of the matchup, taking to X/Twitter afterwards to write:
"Mox should have won," wrote Ricochet.
It remains to be seen whether The One and Only will be able to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship anytime soon, now that The Gates of Agony are watching his back.