Ricochet takes a massive shot at former WWE star: "Dumb piece of crap"

Ricochet has taken aim at a former WWE superstar after failing to win his match at All In : Texas. The latter, Swerve Strickland, was victorious in his own high-stakes tag bout at the event, however.

Ad

The Excellence of Elevation was in action last Saturday at the 2025 edition of All In, as a participant in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match - the same match in which he had made his official AEW debut at last year's iteration of the pay-per-view. Entering the bout this year in the #3 spot, Ricochet promptly teamed with the #2 entrant MJF to gang up on Mark Briscoe, who had started off the matchup with Friedman and whom the former WWE US Champion had defeated in a Stretcher Match earlier this year.

Ad

Trending

Unfortunately, The Future of Flight was unable to win the Gauntlet, as Friedman managed to steal the victory for himself. Later on, in the main event of All In, Adam Page successfully submitted Jon Moxley to become the new AEW World Champion. The Cowboy's triumph owed itself to a major assist from Swerve Strickland, who handed his once-arch-nemesis the steel chain that Page then used to suffocate Mox.

Since then, an image of The Realest looking at The Hangman celebrating his win with a smile on his face has been making the rounds on X/Twitter. Another of Swerve's sworn All Elite Wrestling rivals, Ricochet, recently shared the picture and dissed the former WWE NXT North American Champion in the caption, writing:

Ad

"When you know you're a dumb piece of cr*p. #Ahaa," posted Ricochet.

Check out Ricochet's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Prior to the main event, Strickland had teamed with Will Ospreay to defeat The Young Bucks, successfully stripping them of their EVP titles.

Ricochet thinks a former WWE champion should have retained his title at AEW All In

The final bout at All In 2025 was a Texas Death Match between Adam Page and Jon Moxley over the latter's AEW World Championship. With the help of some unexpected allies, The Cowboy succeeded at unseating The Purveyor of Violence, and finally set the World Title free from the former WWE superstar's briefcase.

Ad

Ricochet, however, voiced his disagreement with the outcome of the matchup, taking to X/Twitter afterwards to write:

"Mox should have won," wrote Ricochet.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether The One and Only will be able to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship anytime soon, now that The Gates of Agony are watching his back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More