Rising female star uses Kenny Omega’s move on Mercedes Mone [Watch]

A budding CMLL name nearly had Mercedes Mone beat after hitting the latter with one of Kenny Omega's signature moves. Unfortunately for the star in question - La Catalina - the devastating maneuver proved insufficient to take down The CEO.

Mercedes Mone is poised to challenge Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas next month. Before that, the erstwhile Sasha Banks added more gold to her name by defeating Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship this Wednesday at AEW Grand Slam Mexico.

The Boss, as she was formerly known, defended her newly-won title only two days later against La Catalina at Fantastica Mania Mexico 2025, a cross-promotional show organized by CMLL, NJPW, and AEW. The 25-year-old up-and-comer pushed Mercedes to her limits during their bout, and seemingly almost had the match won at one point after delivering Kenny Omega's extremely-protected finisher, the One Winged Angel, to the champion. The latter survived, however, and eventually managed to retain her belt against Catalina.

It remains to be seen if Mone will continue her belt-collecting journey at All In: Texas. Her opponent for the pay-per-view, 'Timeless' Toni Storm, planted Mercedes with a German Suplex after sneaking up on her from behind in an attire reminiscent of the iconic pop-culture character Carmen Sandiego.

Mercedes Mone's message after her win at Fantastica Mania Mexico

Mercedes Mone's first defense of her CMLL World Women's Title is now in the bag after her win over La Catalina this Friday at Arena Mexico. Shortly after retaining her title, The CEO of Professional Wrestling took to her X/Twitter profile to send a message in Spanish, proclaiming her growing domination over international women's wrestling.

"Larga vida a la Reyna del mundo! #cmll; #FantasticaMania2025," she wrote.

Check out Mercedes' tweet below:

Mone currently also holds the AEW TBS Title, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Title, and the EWA Women's Title.

