"I could make his television show better" - WWE legend believes he could up the ante for Tony Khan's AEW

WWE legend Road Dogg explained his reasoning behind "begging" Tony Khan for a job in AEW.

Road Dogg is better known as one half of the New Age Outlaws of the Attitude Era. He partnered alongside current AEW Star Billy Gunn, where he held several tag titles and earned an induction into the Hall of Fame. He also worked as a producer in WWE up until his release in January this year.

On the latest episode of Oh You Didn't Know podcast, the now-free agent admitted that he has been begging Tony Khan for a role in his promotion, AEW. He feels he could "make his television show better for the viewer" but admitted that he would be content if he made enough money through podcasting.

“Well, and look, truth be told, I'd love to work there because I do think I could make his television show better for the viewer. Having said that, I'm having a really good time right now doing the podcast, doing other people's podcasts... If I can pay the light bill, I'll be happy just sitting right here.” (H/T Fightful)

Another option Road Dogg has touted is another of Tony Khan's wrestling promotions, Ring of Honor. The Hall of Famer said he would be honored to work for the recently acquired indie promotion.

Road Dogg never considered NXT and AEW to be competition

The former tag champ served as a producer for WWE's NXT brand, working closely with D-X buddies Triple H and Shawn Michaels. NXT infamously went head-to-head with Tony Khan's promotion prior to their move to Tuesday nights.

Despite wanting a job with All Elite Wrestling, he refused to consider the promotion as a legitimate competition for the WWE brand.

"I hope for AEW they weren't thinking that beating a developmental program was a notch in their belt because it was people nobody had ever heard of on a Tuesday night against Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley." (H/T Fightful)

Dubbed the 'Wednesday Night Wars' by fans as a nod to WWE and WCW's battle in the 90s, NXT and AEW went head-to-head. The latter often pipped the former in viewership and demographic ratings week in, week out.

