"Makes zero sense to me" - WWE veteran shares honest thoughts on CM Punk's usage of current entrance theme

Road Dogg (aka Brian James) was recently critical of CM Punk's usage of Living Colour’s “Cult of Personality” entrance theme song.

Punk first used the "Cult of Personality" song when he was with Ring of Honor. He brought back the theme when he returned as WWE Champion on the July 25, 2011, episode of RAW to confront John Cena.

The Second City Saint has been using the theme ever since, even when he embarked on a short MMA career in the UFC. Then on August 20, 2021, he made his wrestling comeback when he debuted on AEW Rampage: The First Dance, carrying the same track.

During an episode of Oh You Didn't Know, Road Dogg thought that Punk should've used another entrance theme song during his pro wrestling return rather than the "Cult of Personality."

"Buying ‘Cult of Personality’ for CM Punk makes zero sense to me. Yes that was his theme song for a minute, but why? [Whatever song they would’ve picked for his return] would’ve been fine, it would’ve been CM Punk’s new song and they could’ve found one in a music library that was close enough to where we can either copy this, rip it off a little bit, change it a little bit and own it, or we can just use that one, pay the library costs," Road Dogg said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added that the song didn't really personify the former AEW World Champion.

"I don’t know, I don’t think the’ Cult of Personality’ defines him in my mind or not. I don’t know if I’m just bringing that up because I’m negative about him all the time." [H/T EWrestlingNews]

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk will be bothered to respond to Road Dogg's bold take on his current entrance theme.

A recent public photo of CM Punk surfaced online

CM Punk's AEW future is still up in the air after his backstage fight with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) at the All Out press conference.

However, Punk's latest photo has emerged on Twitter. One user claimed that he was seen wearing a Chicago Cubs cap.

kim @kimsrad as soon as I saw the Chicago Cubs hat I knew I saw CM Punk today 🥹🥹🥹 as soon as I saw the Chicago Cubs hat I knew I saw CM Punk today 🥹🥹🥹 https://t.co/SYuwgBI1Tl

This wasn't the first time that Punk was seen in public after the media scrum saga. He was also spotted taking a picture with a fan back in September while wearing a cast from the surgery on his arm.

A third-party investigation of the backstage fight is currently on hold after one party was uncooperative and even threatened to press charges.

