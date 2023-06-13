Rob Van Dam believes recent AEW debutant could enter the WWE Hall of Fame

Rob Van Dam carved a legacy for himself during his time in WWE and ECW. As a result, he entered the Stamford-based promotion's Hall of Fame in 2021. He now hopes his former colleague, Sabu, can do the same.

Sabu recently made his AEW debut on Dynamite before the Double or Nothing 2023 event. The ECW legend also appeared at the pay-per-view, where he turned back the clock to perform a crazy dive from the top rope through a table set up at ringside.

Like RVD, Sabu is regarded as an icon of professional wrestling. His breathtaking stunts and unmatched charisma made him a fan favorite throughout his decades-long career. Because of this, Van Dam believes his long-time friend could one day enter the WWE Hall of Fame, but he might need to clean up his reputation to do so.

On a recent episode his 1 of a Kind podcast, RVD said the following about Sabu's chances of receiving a Hall of Fame induction:

“Yeah, hopefully," said Van Dam. "Sometimes when he does interviews and stuff, you know, he's his own worst enemy. So he's gotta have a good, positive energy running for a while to make up for some times when he was really kind of burying himself. That's the best way to put it." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

Whether Sabu's induction comes to fruition remains to be seen. However, many fans would agree that the ECW legend deserves the prestigious honor.

RVD claims he knew about the WWE legend's AEW debut

It is extremely unlikely that many people would have had Sabu's AEW debut on their 2023 professional wrestling bingo cards. However, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam claims he was in the loop all along.

“I knew that he was gonna be debuting on Wednesday [at Dynamite], and then after that, I guess I knew that he was gonna be part of Sunday,” RVD said.

Nonetheless, the ECW legend's unexpected appearance shocked many and will likely go down as one of the wildest left turns in professional wrestling this year.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes