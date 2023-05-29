"Welcome to AEW," "Wow it's like 2005" - Twitter reacts to ECW legend's insane table spot at Double or Nothing 2023

In a jaw-dropping moment that sent shockwaves through the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 event, ECW legend Sabu delivered an insane table spot that left fans in awe.

The highly anticipated unsanctioned match between Chris Jericho and Adam Cole took an unexpected turn when Sabu made his presence felt as the special guest enforcer.

At Double or Nothing, as Adam Cole made his way to the ring, accompanied by Roderick Strong and Sabu, chaos ensued. The Jericho Appreciation Society, consisting of Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager, launched an attack on Strong and Sabu. Meanwhile, Cole focused his attention on Jericho, who awaited him in the ring.

In the midst of the chaos, Daniel Garcia and Chris Jericho unleashed a furious assault on the Panama City Playboy. Sensing an opportunity, Sabu slid into the ring armed with a chair, ready to face off against Jericho.

What followed was a breathtaking chair fight, with both competitors swinging wildly. The Ocho dropped his chair, and ECW Legend seized the moment, hurling his chair toward his opponent.

However, the most electrifying moment came when Sabu climbed to the top rope and executed a daring splash onto Matt Menard, who was lying on a table outside the ring. The impact shattered the table and left fans in awe of Sabu's fearless display.

Twitter erupted with excitement as fans showered praise on the ECW legend. Some welcomed Sabu to AEW, appreciating his high-risk style and unforgettable moments.

Others speculated that Sabu's demand to execute the table spot was a condition for his involvement in the match. And there were those who simply marveled at the 58-year-old's penchant for launching himself through tables whenever he encounters them.

Check out the reactions below:

Overall, Sabu's insane table spot at Double or Nothing 2023 left fans exhilarated and craving more. However, Adam Cole emerged victorious over the former AEW World Champion, securing the win through a referee stoppage due to his relentless ground-and-pound assault.

Adam Cole shares details of Sabu's unexpected AEW debut

The AEW debut of ECW legend Sabu alongside Adam Cole at Double or Nothing was a last-minute decision, according to Cole himself.

During a recent interview with Brandon Walker of Barstool Rasslin', Cole mentioned that he reached out to Sabu to even the odds against the Jericho Appreciation Society.

"It was absolutely a last minute decision. It’s great to have Roderick Strong there, but again, this match Sunday is Unsanctioned and we know that the J.A.S is going to be involved, so I took a shot in the dark. I talked to a friend of a friend, and reached out to Sabu. There’s nobody crazier or more prepared for an Unsanctioned match then Sabu. It all came together last minute man," said Adam Cole.

The Panama City Playboy acknowledged that Sabu's unique approach to Unsanctioned matches made him the perfect addition. He expressed his joy at having the WWE veteran show up to support him during his match against Chris Jericho.

What are your thoughts on Sabu jumping through the table? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

Legendary WWE star confesses he did not initially like Dolph Ziggler. More details here.

Poll : 0 votes