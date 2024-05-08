Rob Van Dam comments on AEW future following proclamation of potential WWE WrestleMania match

Rob Van Dam recently talked about his future in the industry as he is a free agent. He has previously hinted at a WWE return or an extended AEW run.

RVD has competed in six matches in AEW so far, and he has gone head-to-head with several top stars on the roster. He has shown not to have ring rust, as he has kept a large part of his moves despite his age.

Recently on an episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast, Rob Van Dam talked about a possible extended run in AEW. He mentioned how he was open to anything, and would consider whatever offer was given. However, he has yet to be given one.

This also comes at a time when he has been constantly hinting at being open to a possible WrestleMania 41 match as well.

“I would like to think that I’m open to any conversation. So anything’s worth considering. Let’s hear what you got in mind, whatever. But no, I don’t have any of those talks. What you see is what you get, and that’s all anybody is talking about. All anyone is talking about doing, let me put it that way.” [H/T RSN]

How have Rob Van Dam's runs in AEW been?

The WWE Hall of Famer made his AEW debut back in August 2023, confronting Jack Perry who was the FTW Champion at the time. He wished to take the title and bring it back to someone who had respect for the title and all it represented.

He was unsuccessful in his campaign and made sporadic appearances over the next two months, teaming up with Hook twice.

He was next seen in January as he faced Swerve Strickland in a Hardcore match. He would continue sporadically appearing for the promotion, as he teamed up with Hook and Hangman Adam Page in February in six-man tag action.

His last AEW appearance was two weeks ago when Rob Van Dam took on Isiah Kassidy, Kommander, and Lee Johnson in a four-way elimination match. He ended up being the last man standing and earned his first AEW singles win.

In his six matches on the promotion, he has a win-loss record of 3-3. It remains to be seen when his next appearance could be.