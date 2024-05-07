WWE legend possibly interested in coming back alongside Matt Riddle for dream WrestleMania 41 match

A WWE legend has teased interest in returning to the sports entertainment juggernaut alongside Matt Riddle for a dream match at WrestleMania 41. The star in question is Rob Van Dam.

Following WWE Backlash 2024, the Stamford-based promotion announced that The Show of Shows will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada, next year at the Allegiant Stadium on April 19 and 20, 2025. The announcement elicited various reactions from the wrestling world, including speculations regarding matchups that could feature on the WrestleMania card.

One fan took to X/Twitter to suggest a bout between WWE legend Rob Van Dam and former United States Champion Matt Riddle on Night 2 of The Showcase of The Immortals in 2025.

Interestingly, RVD liked the tweet, seemingly suggesting an interest in facing The King of Bros at WrestleMania 41.

Van Dam and Riddle recently squared off at an independent show in Ohio on March 9, 2024. Their singles bout ended in a No Contest, although the duo would team up in the same event to defeat Chris Harris and James Storm in tag team action.

Matt Riddle was released by the Triple H-led promotion in 2023. He returned to the indie circuit and enjoyed a brief run as NJPW World Television Champion in the Tokyo-based promotion before losing the title to Zack Sabre Jr.

Rob Van Dam was last seen in action on the April 20, 2024, edition of AEW Rampage, where he defeated Lee Johnson, Isiah Kassidy, and Komander in a four-way elimination match. It remains to be seen whether he and Riddle will re-visit their rivalry on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Rob Van Dam also interested in facing WWE's Randy Orton in a retirement match at WrestleMania 41

Following WWE's reveal of Las Vegas as the host of WrestleMania 41, a user took to X/Twitter to speculate on RVD returning to his old stomping grounds to take on The Legend Killer in the iconic PLE.

The fan also suggested that the match could be a retirement bout for the ECW legend. Van Dam liked the user's tweet, seemingly voicing his approval.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Rob Van Dam.

