WWE legend 'likes' the idea of retiring against Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas

Randy Orton has faced a litany of WWE opponents at WrestleMania but has never crossed paths with Rob Van Dam on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Interestingly, RVD has teased the idea of facing The Viper at next year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas. Rob Van Dam and Randy Orton are no strangers to each other, as they've wrestled on numerous occasions early on in their careers.

The last time these two stalwarts shared the ring was on the August 22 episode of SmackDown in 2014. The Legend Killer destroyed the ECW legend that night, resulting in no contest.

Rob Van Dam hasn't wrestled for WWE in almost a decade now. Though he has lately been performing under the All Elite Wrestling umbrella, the 53-year-old star has hinted at potentially returning to WWE for one last run.

Earlier today, RVD liked a tweet about him possibly facing Randy Orton in a retirement match at The Show of Shows in 2025.

Check out the post he liked below:

Randy Orton names his dream WrestleMania opponent

Like Rob Van Dam, Randy Orton has faced John Cena several times. But the two frenemies have never shared the ring at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on The Bump, The Apex Predator said he would like to hold the World Title one more time:

"So, making it fifteen, making it sixteen, like, of course, I would love for that to happen. It doesn't keep me up at night, dreaming of that next title shot, because I think I know that it's in the cards. I feel healthy enough, I feel like I've got plenty of time left in my career to where I'm going to come back around, and I'm going to be wearing that title at least one or two more times," Orton said.

Orton also expressed his desire to face Cena for the title at WrestleMania someday:

"A dream match for me would be to somehow find myself in a situation where I'm fighting Cena, at WrestleMania, for the title," he added.

With both men's careers winding down, there couldn't be a better time and place than next year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas to witness the two future WWE Hall of Famers slug it out one last time.

Do you want to see Rob Van Dam return to WWE soon?