WWE announces major change for WrestleMania 41; venue also revealed

After weeks of speculation, WWE has finally announced the venue and the time for WrestleMania 41.

The 2024 edition of The Showcase of Immortals was held at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Last year, it was reported that Minneapolis was the front-runner to host WrestleMania 41. However, a recent report suggested that Las Vegas might host 'Mania next year.

Following the recently concluded WWE Backlash France Premium Live Event, the Stamford-based company made a major announcement regarding the Show of Shows. Through a video, the wrestling promotion revealed that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 live from Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025. The schedule of the premium live event has also changed, as the show will take place in mid-April instead of late March or early April.

London's Mayor Sadiq Khan had recently expressed his desire to bring The Show of Shows to London. However, during his appearance at Sports Business Journal's Congress of Sports in Los Angeles earlier this year, WWE President Nick Khan noted that Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series will remain in the United States and Canada for the time being. It might take some time for WrestleMania to go international.