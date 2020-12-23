"I'm not in talks with Chris Jericho" - Rob Van Dam on possibly signing with AEW

Rob Van Dam recently shined some light on the rumors that he could sign with All Elite Wrestling at some point soon. He stated that he hasn't been talking to Chris Jericho or other AEW decision-makers. The former ECW star didn't shut down the idea of signing with the company, though. So his future is still up in the air.

A former WWE Champion, Rob Van Dam is one of the most well-known wrestlers currently on the free agent market. He has been a main eventer with WWE and TNA. Earlier this year, he parted ways with IMPACT Wrestling. He might have mentioned former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho to explain that he isn't connected to AEW right now.

Speaking in an interview with Thibaud Choplin, Rob Van Dam revealed that he isn't having discussions with AEW. RVD also shared his thoughts about what fans don't understand about wrestlers. He also stated that the money is the most important factor in his free agency.

"I'm not in talks with Chris Jericho or anyone in AEW. I'm all about the money. You know, people don't understand. Some fans are ignorant. They don't understand it's a business. Some people think that when I had the WWE belt and the ECW belt, I was in my prime, and they probably think that I wish I was still there. But now I make 20 to 30 times in one match what WWE was paying me in the lowest," said Rob Van Dam. H/t Thibaud Choplin

Rob Van Dam, Sabu and Tommy Dreamer in IMPACT Wrestling

Rob Van Dam says he wants to make a lot of money on a light schedule

As mentioned earlier, Rob Van Dam believes that some fans do not understand how the wrestling business works. He stated that he, like some wrestlers, are motivated by money. Rob Van Dam explained that he wants to earn a lot of money without wrestling a full-time schedule.

"I could make that much more money in 1 match than in 20 matches. Why would you want work 30 matches to make the same money that you can work one match and make money? That's something fans can't understand cause they think we just love to be in the ring 24/7." H/t Thibaud Choplin

"The Whole Dam Show" made some interesting points about the reasons wrestlers remain active in the ring. As the situation currently stands, Rob Van Dam is still a free agent. But if he does choose to get back to wrestling, he should have several potential landing spots. Let us know where you think he should sign in the comments section below.