Rob Van Dam sends a message to Matt Riddle ahead of first-time-ever dream match (Exclusive)

Rob Van Dam has just addressed his upcoming match against former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle. The two stars will face each other in what will be a first time dream-match this coming weekend.

The Original Bro was a popular star in WWE until his shocking release back in September. There were reportedly plans for his booking prior to him departing from the company. Following this, he has been around the independent circuit and has made appearances for some promotions, such as MLW and NJPW.

In an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rob Van Dam talked about his match with Matt Riddle. The two are set to be the main event of Double D’s Auction House & Big Time Wrestling's The Reunion 3, an event taking place this Saturday at the OU-Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.

The Hall of Famer addressed how this was a dream match for many, and he knew this would indeed be interesting as they both had a lot in common. However, he said that he has some tricks up his sleeve that Riddle might not even know about.

"Yeah so you know a lot of people wanted to see us together whether it's tag team or wrestling each other. Obviously we have some things in common, and I'm pretty sure he was probably inspired by RVD. And so let's just say that whatever he learned from watching me, he might've learned everything he knows from me, but he didn't learn everything that I know, 'cause I didn't teach him all that. Looking forward to it, this is like my third or fourth time in Chillicothe," said RVD. [9:29-10:10]

Rob Van Dam has teased facing two other AEW stars

In his time competing in AEW, Rob Van Dam has shared the ring with a lot of top stars, including the likes of Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Jack Perry.

However, it seems that he may be hinting at facing more of the best the promotion has to offer. Many fans noticed that he has been liking tweets hinting at facing the likes of Kenny Omega and Malakai Black.

Expand Tweet

Seeing as he has been able to compete neck and neck with a lot of the top stars in the company, he'll surely be able to put on a great show against whoever wishes to step into the ring with him.

Who else would you want Rob Van Dam to face? Let us know by clicking on the discuss button.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Sgt. Slaughter explains what made him call up Vince McMahon and praise him

Find out which wrestler John Cena considers the greatest rapper alive HERE