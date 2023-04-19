"Roman doesn't come close, he's overrated" - Fans believe former WWE Champion's title run is better than Roman Reigns'

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had a historic title reign that has lasted almost 1,000 days. He has had some excellent matches throughout his reign; however, some fans feel that CM Punk's lengthy title reign was better.
The Second City Saint was WWE Champion for 434 days between 2011 and 2013 and it was a record for a long period of time. He defended the title on many occasions and had instant classics against the likes of Daniel Bryan and Chris Jericho. He eventually dropped the title to The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013, and it was his last title reign in the Stamford-based company.
While Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion since August 2020, he has shifted to a part-time schedule over the last couple of years. He skips the odd premium live event and almost never wrestles on RAW or SmackDown. This is in stark contrast to CM Punk, who showed up every week and wrestled on the weekly shows quite often.
Fans made a note of this while comparing the two iconic title reigns, with some stating that the Voice of the Voiceless had the superior title run.
WWE panelist feels Roman Reigns' former rival Logan Paul should win at Money in the Bank
Money in the Bank is one of the most anticipated shows of the year as the winner is almost guaranteed to be crowned a champion.
Sam Roberts recently stated that his pick for this year's winner would be Roman Reigns' former opponent Logan Paul.
"This is a man who, while holding the briefcase, would have the company held hostage because the idea of him being WWE Champion is so antithetical to what the WWE Universe wants," said Roberts, adding: "Logan Paul is in this position now where he’s had big matches. He’s proven what he can do. Logan Paul has to operate at a top level in order to be worth the investment that’s being made in Logan Paul. So how do you operate up there? You have him go to this pay-per-view and win the Money in the Bank briefcase." [H/T WrestlingInc]
The YouTube megastar recently re-signed for multiple years. While a world title might be impossible, he could be a contender for one of the midcard titles.
