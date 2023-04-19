"Roman doesn't come close, he's overrated" - Fans believe former WWE Champion's title run is better than Roman Reigns'

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has had a historic title reign that has lasted almost 1,000 days. He has had some excellent matches throughout his reign; however, some fans feel that CM Punk's lengthy title reign was better.

The Second City Saint was WWE Champion for 434 days between 2011 and 2013 and it was a record for a long period of time. He defended the title on many occasions and had instant classics against the likes of Daniel Bryan and Chris Jericho. He eventually dropped the title to The Rock at Royal Rumble 2013, and it was his last title reign in the Stamford-based company.

While Roman Reigns has been Universal Champion since August 2020, he has shifted to a part-time schedule over the last couple of years. He skips the odd premium live event and almost never wrestles on RAW or SmackDown. This is in stark contrast to CM Punk, who showed up every week and wrestled on the weekly shows quite often.

Fans made a note of this while comparing the two iconic title reigns, with some stating that the Voice of the Voiceless had the superior title run.

not to take away from Romans run with the belts, but CM Punk's 434 day reign will always be more impressive to me.



Full time wrestler, defended the belts every single month and on Raw's. As Punk would say "my one year reign equaled about 30 of theirs"

CM Punk's reign was the greatest in all of WWE history. It felt like a cheap prop for such a long time, then he actually elevated the belt and made it important. Such an amazing run, no other reign has even come close for me.

Exactly. Before then it was a like a hot potato, I think he really brought back the longer championship reigns and brought more respect to it. And honestly it was the last time I fully enjoy a title reign. He kept it intriguing for 14 months

Michael @CynicMichaelYT



Even with all that being punk has memorable feuds in his run alone with Cena, Jericho, Danielson, The Rock as the 4 major ones. Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan, ryback, Alberto deal rio, miz, Chris Jericho.

Not to mention how much push Roman gets from the company and how much push back Punk got

Would be interesting for someone to line up the stats next to each other.

That promo you're also referencing is one of my favorite world champion promos cause everything he said was facts and the way he broke it down couldn't be argued against logically

Punk's reign was more impressive not only because he did more but because he made the title mean more. The title is more of a prop for Roman. Everything is about the Bloodline. The title feels like an accessory that his opponents care about more than he does.

Punks is more impressive and for two simple reasons: one, the company wasn't NEARLY as behind him as they are with Reigns. And two, Punks matches didn't require bells and whistles to be great. Roman is good, but without WWE constantly protecting him, boring as bricks.

Not even just on raw's but on house shows too. He was probs defending the belt a minimum of 4 times per week

