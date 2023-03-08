Roman Reigns' cousin set to face former WWE and AEW Superstar in a first-time-ever blockbuster title match

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are undoubtedly ruling WWE today. However, there's another member of the Anoa'I Family who's been dominating the wrestling world on the indies, and his name is Jacob Fatu.

Having held the MLW World Heavyweight Championship for a record-setting 819 days, Fatu has now set his sights on the only title he hasn't won in his thriving career.

Announced earlier, Fatu will challenge John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) for the MLW National Openweight title at the War Chamber event on April 6th, a week following WrestleMania 39.

The two men haven't faced each other in a singles competition before. The only time both men shared the same ring was during a triple-threat bout at the All Pro Wrestling promotion in 2019.

John Hennigan recently made his MLW debut at the Blood and Thunder pay-per-view under the new ring name - Johnny Fusion. That night, he usurped then-National Openweight Champion Davey Richards.

Since then, the former AEW star has made only one successful title defense, which occurred against Willie Mack last week. His forthcoming title defense against Jacob Fatu will certainly be the biggest threat to his title reign.

WWE veteran Jim Cornette wants Jacob Fatu to make it to the big leagues

Jacob Fatu is on a meteoric rise on the indies and has received critical acclaim for his performances. However, there's an old saying in pro wrestling that unless you make it to WWE, you haven't made it to pro wrestling.

Fatu is like a big fish in a small pond right now. In 2021, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette tipped AEW and WWE to sign the 30-year-old star:

"If you put Jacob Fatu on WWE programming or AEW programming or any programming with any people in any production value whatsoever and you smash him over for six weeks or so, the people would be ready to buy anything he does," Jim Cornette said.

There's no word on when Jacob Fatu will be contractually free to jump ship to the major leagues. But the Stamford-based promotion would be an ideal place for him to take his talent to a whole new level.

Roman Reigns can take him under The Bloodline wing and help him reach superstardom.

