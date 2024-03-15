Roman Reigns finally losing his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to 3-time AEW champion, Mark Henry explains why

Beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania has become a near-impossible feat for almost every WWE Superstar, given his impressive track record. Recently, Mark Henry gave his thoughts on the huge clash come The Show of Shows.

With his historic reign reaching 1300 days, fans have been wondering whether three-time AEW champion Cody Rhodes will finally be the one to knock him off his perch. The two men will go head-to-head for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia.

A night before, the fate of their championship match will be decided when Roman Reigns joins forces with The Rock to face the duo of Cody Rhodes and Seth Freakin Rollins. As per the stipulation, if The American Nightmare and The Visionary win, The Bloodline will be barred from ringside on Night Two.

However, should the Anoa'i family members win, the main event of Night Two will become a "Bloodline rules" match, which means anything goes.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry talked about what's at stake come WrestleMania 40. He stated that there was a lot on the table.

"For the future of wrestling, for the future of Cody Rhodes, it's big. There's a lot on the table. Roman Reigns is Teflon, and Dave [LaGreca], you know what I've been seeing online a lot lately? There are a collection of people that want to see Roman take the title through and break the longest reign for holding the title," Henry said.

The AEW broadcaster explained why it's time for Rhodes to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

"I only feel like that's valuable if you're defending it. So I feel like that's out of the window. I don't have a problem whatsoever with Cody [Rhodes] winning at WrestleMania and then we get to see a new reign get started so let's go. I'm a Cody crybaby," he added. [31:00 -32:04]

WWE reportedly planning blockbuster match for Roman Reigns after WrestleMania XL

Roman Reigns and The Rock may be on the same page come WrestleMania XL, but there's no guarantee that the two cousins will still be together after The Showcase of The Immortals.

Recent reports have suggested that some people within WWE have been pushing for a match between the two megastars on the next Saudi Arabia show this year.

With WrestleMania fast approaching, WWE is leaving no stone unturned in creating riveting television for fans.

