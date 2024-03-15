Cody Rhodes suffers torn biceps before match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 in an angle pitched by WWE legend

Cody Rhodes will challenge the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the biggest rematch in WrestleMania history.

But will The American Nightmare be at 100% on Night Two? Bully Ray has pitched a captivating angle for the ongoing storyline, pitting The Bloodline against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The two teams will lock horns in a high-stakes tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Should The Rock and Roman Reigns win, the match between The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief will become a 'Bloodline rules' match.

However, a loss for the cousins on Night One means The Bloodline will be banned from ringside for the main event of Night Two.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray tossed around an idea for The Rock and Reigns injuring Rhodes' biceps, leaving fans fretting over his status for the next night:

"Knowing the stipulation and the repercussions of Night 1 leading into Night 2, I want Roman and Rock to go over Night 1...Imagine if, on Night 1 in the tag match, they [Rock and Roman] targeted Cody's torn bicep. It has been put back together, but an injury is never repaired 100%. Injuries have memory just like muscles have memory, and that injured muscle will remember that it was torn at one time...This story, other than one pretty major speed bump, has been told in a great way since day one, Ray said. (H/t- Wrestling Inc)

Cody Rhodes exacted his revenge on The Rock

Cody Rhodes and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins came over to SmackDown last week to respond to the challenge laid out by Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The People's Champ cut a heelish promo on the babyfaces, reminding both men about the consequences if they don't accept his challenge to a tag team match. The Brahma Bull threatened to cost The Visionary his World Heavyweight Championship come April 6.

The Rock again brought up Cody Rhodes' family, quipping how he's 20 years younger than his siblings and insulted him by calling him a "mistake". Rhodes couldn't take it anymore and finally slapped Johnson to close out the show, thereby exacting some redemption for the incident in Las Vegas earlier this year.

