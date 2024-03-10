After The Rock, another WWE Attitude Era legend teases return and getting involved in The Bloodline program

The Bloodline storyline is in full effect, thanks to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson joining forces with the group ahead of WrestleMania XL.

It seems like another WWE Attitude Era legend is hinting at getting involved, and his name is Rikishi. The Samoan Stinker has been heavily linked with a return since the company planted seeds for the inevitable Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso clash at The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

Speaking on the For The Love of Wrestling, Rikishi addressed the rumors of his WWE return:

“I’ve been hearing that over the last 16 hours since I’ve been here signing for the Love of Wrestling fans. ‘Are you coming back?’ I go, ‘What are you talking about?’ ‘We need you to come back to settle this drama going on between your kids.’ I’m like, I don’t know. I really don’t know. Will it happen? Maybe. Can it happen? Of course. But is that what the fans want? Is that what The Bloodline wants? Is that what the WWE wants? So in the meantime, I’m kind of on the sidelines. I’m just, I don’t want to say patiently waiting, but I’m on the side.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also talked about the friction between The Bloodline:

“The family’s just kind of going divided, you know what I mean? There needs to be some type of law and order. Somebody needs to pull it down and say, ‘This is what it is.’ So I don’t know, we’ll see.” [H/T: Fightful]

Check out the full interview below:

The Rock will be in action at WrestleMania XL

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson will lace up his wrestling boots once again when he and Roman Reigns face Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins in a tag team match on Night One of WrestleMania 40.

However, this won't be any ordinary tag team contest as the result of this match will decide the fate of the Night Two main event. If The Bloodline wins, the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes will become a "Bloodline" rules match. But if the face duo wins, The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline members will be banned from the ringside.

