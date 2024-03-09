WWE legend turning up on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 to cost Seth Rollins his World Heavyweight Title, predicts veteran

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins has a lot at stake at WrestleMania 40. Not only does The Visionary face the uphill task of ''saving WWE'' from The Bloodline, but he also has to defend his title against Drew McIntyre on Night 2 of The Show of Shows.

On Night 1, Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will join forces to face Roman Reigns and The Rock in a tag team match. The Great One has raised the stakes of his match higher by adding a stipulation. If The Bloodline wins, the main event for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will become a ''Bloodline Rules'' match.

However, should Rhodes and Rollins win, The Bloodline will be barred from ringside. Interestingly, The Rock has lately been dead set on sealing the fate of Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Speaking on Gigantic Pop, Raj Giri pitched the idea of The Brahma Bull helping The Scottish Warrior dethrone The Visionary. Here's what Matt Morgan said:

"That would be cool!" [32:17 onwards]

Booker T on if Seth Rollins should lose his WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Speaking on Hall of Fame, Booker T said he would like to see Drew McIntyre win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

"I hope they put the title on [Drew]. Nothing against Seth, but Seth has had an okay run. It's nothing been like standout as far as Seth's run. Like I said, it hasn't been a bad run or anything like that, but I do think it's time for Drew McIntyre to get back in that position. I really don't think we would have put Drew McIntyre in such a position where he had to work so hard to get back to it, to win a match like the Elimination Chamber, to go on [and] not win it."

It will be interesting to see if The Scottish Psychopath manages to claim the World Heavyweight title from Rollins this April.

