Triple H sends a message after The Rock's blockbuster WrestleMania 40 match is confirmed

WWE SmackDown ended on an epic note, as The Rock finally got an answer for his WrestleMania 40 challenge. The biggest tag team match in history has now been confirmed.

The Great One will team up with Roman Reigns against Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on Night One of the April premium live event. There are stakes attached, with either outcome set to impact the main event of Night Two between Rhodes and Reigns.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque has now reacted to this blockbuster announcement. The Game took to X/Twitter to re-affirm that this was the biggest tag team match ever, at the biggest WrestleMania ever.

"The biggest tag team match ever… at the biggest #WrestleMania ever. @TheRock & @WWERomanReigns vs. @CodyRhodes & @WWERollins is happening LIVE in Philly at WrestleMania XL."

Check out Triple H's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

While Seth Rollins was the one to accept the challenge for himself and Cody Rhodes, it was the latter who got the final shot of the night. The Rock claimed that The American Nightmare was a "mistake," prompting him to slap the Hollywood icon.

Things will surely break down further as The Show of Shows approaches. Triple H wasn't lying about The Rock and Reigns vs. Rhodes and Rollins being the biggest tag team match ever.

A former WWE star named 2 storylines for a WWE return HERE

Poll : Who will win on Night One of WrestleMania 40? The Rock and Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins 6 votes View Discussion