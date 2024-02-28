Seth Rollins must lose his world title to former WWE Intercontinental Champion, according to Booker T

WWE legend Booker T recently spoke about Seth Rollins' upcoming World Heavyweight Title match. The Visionary is set to face Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania XL.

McIntyre has been trying to win the World Heavyweight Championship for quite some time. The Scottish Warrior received multiple shots at Rollins' gold but couldn't dethrone him. After winning the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match, the former Intercontinental Champion has secured a match against his long-time rival at WWE WrestleMania XL.

On a recent edition of The Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he wanted to see Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Title as he believed Seth Rollins' championship reign had run its course:

"I hope they put the title on [Drew]," he said. "Nothing against Seth, but Seth has had an okay run. It's nothing been like standout as far as Seth's run. Like I said, it hasn't been a bad run or anything like that, but I do think it's time for Drew McIntyre to get back in that position. I really don't think we would have put Drew McIntyre in such a position where he had to work so hard to get back to it, to win a match like the Elimination Chamber, to go on [and] not win it."

The legend was rooting for The Scottish Warrior to get back to the top by reigning supreme against Rollins:

"So that's just my thing. I hope to see Drew win. I'm a fan of Drew McIntyre as well, let's just say that," Booker added. [H/T Wrestling INC]

You can check out the full episode of the podcast below:

WWE Hall of Famer wants Seth Rollins to betray Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently said Seth Rollins potentially betraying Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL could be the right move. He also mentioned that the angle would make sense because it would extend The American Nightmare's story:

"I like the idea of Seth sc***ing Cody over because it extends Cody’s story. If they decided to have Seth Rollins sc**w over Cody, I wouldn’t have a problem with it because it would make sense. Once the story’s over, the story’s over. Now, we’re relying on Cody to carry the company for however long," Bully Ray said.

Many fans believe Drew McIntyre will finally dethrone Seth Rollins to become the next World Heavyweight Champion. It remains to be seen whether The Scottish Warrior can secure a world title in front of live fans for the first time this year.

Do you think McIntyre will dethrone Rollins at WWE WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below.