Roman Reigns replaced as AEW fans take over WWE 2K25 launch announcement on social media 

Wrestling fans on the internet recently amused themselves by replacing Roman Reigns on the cover of WWE's soon-to-be-released video game with a former AEW World Champion. The latter, Chris Jericho, is perhaps best known for his work in the Stamford-based company and is currently signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Bloodline representative Paul Heyman unveiled Roman Reigns as the cover star for the upcoming video game WWE 2K25 before claiming that The OTC would resume his journey back to the Undisputed Championship by winning the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Subsequently, the sports entertainment juggernaut revealed the exclusive cover of a special Bloodline edition of the aforementioned title, featuring Reigns, Heyman, and members of both the original and the new iteration of the faction.

A clever edit of this special cover is making the rounds on X/Twitter, but with The Head of The Table switched out instead of Chris Jericho, in an apparent reference to the latter's current gimmick in AEW, The Learning Tree.

Fans quickly shared their responses to the edit, with most users expressing their amusement.

One even took a shot at AEW: Fight Forever, a video game based on the Jacksonville-based promotion's programming that also features Jericho as a playable character.

"You delete this now d***it [laughing emojis]," tweeted a user.

"I’m getting it just to burn it," wrote a fan.

"If only," joked a user.

"ON EVERYBODIES SOUL EXCEPT MINE WE'RE BUYING THIS," tweeted another user.

"I forget how did the last video game he was actually in do?! [laugh emoji]," asked a fan.

Y2J, as Jericho was once known, has had his share of battles with Reigns, The Usos, and Sami Zayn from his time in WWE.

Chris Jericho and The Learning Tree were defeated on AEW Maximum Carnage

In one of Tony Khan's more controversial booking decisions, the Maximum Carnage edition of Collision presented a twelve-person tag team match, with Rated-FTR, The Outrunners, and Powerhouse Hobbs taking on Chris Jericho, his Learning Tree stablemates Big Bill and Bryan Keith, and the trio of Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

The bout ended with Hobbs securing the win for the babyfaces with a spinebuster on Keith.

Jericho and his allies addressed their loss last week on AEW Dynamite. The Nueve prodded Big Bill to call out Powerhouse Hobbs for handing them a loss, leading to a brawl between the two men on Collision this past Saturday.

