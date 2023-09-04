"Romans next opponent" - Fans explode with predictions after absent AEW star reportedly leaves the company

One of AEW's notable talents has parted ways with the company, as their contract recently expired. The star question is none other than Sonny Kiss.

Kiss made headlines when they signed with AEW shortly after the company's inception in 2019. They were a popular figure on the roster and were known for their great performances. However, wrestling fans was taken aback when the promotion quietly removed Kiss' profile from its official roster page recently.

Kiss last graced the AEW and ROH ring in July of this year, when they participated in an ROH on HonorClub taping, teaming up with The Trustbusters (Jeeves Kay & Slim J) in a thrilling match against Dalton Castle & The Boys (Brandon & Brent).

This development has left many speculating, and questions about the star's status within the promotion. Fightful Select has reported that Sonny Kiss is no longer a part of All Elite Wrestling, as their contract with the company has expired. With Kiss now a free agent, wrestling fans are abuzz with speculation about their next destination.

Fans on Twitter have shared their opinions about where could Sonny Kiss potentially move next. Some suggest that Kiss would be a perfect fit for WWE's NXT brand, while others wants to see Kiss face Roman Reigns in a match. Additionally, some fans wants to see Kiss joining IMPACT Wrestling.

Check out the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Wrestling fans will have to wait and see where Sonny Kiss ends up next, as it's unclear yet where Kiss will go next.

Former AEW star Sonny Kiss wanted to stay with Tony Khan's promotion for long time

Sonny Kiss had revealed their strong desire to have a long association with Tony Khan's promotion.

During an interview with LGBT Sports Podcast, Sonny Kiss expressed their desire, stating they wanted to have more storylines and presentation on television in Khan's promotion.

"I would love to be with AEW for a very, very long time. I would love to have more storylines and presentation on television. Doing more stuff so that the fans can connect with me more because I'm not able to reach them as much just doing Ring of Honor once in a while. Hopefully, I can do a fun storyline. I would love to do more wrestling stuff and more physical stuff and really blaze my own trail in a way that I haven't in AEW." [H/T: Fightful]

However, the reason behind Tony Khan's decision not to renew Sonny Kiss's contract remains unclear currently.

Do you want to see Sonny Kiss in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here