AEW News Roundup: Tony Khan praises new signing Jeff Hardy, top star takes credit for Dynamite's TV performance, Jade Cargill takes massive dig at former WWE star

In this edition of the AEW News Roundup, we look at Tony Khan's comments on Jeff Hardy, the latest signing, and share a top star's reaction to Dynamite's #1 spot on cable television.

We also provide the latest update on TBS Champion Jade Cargill's Twitter spat with a former WWE Superstar. So without further ado, let's dive into the roundup:

#5. Tony Khan praises recent AEW signing Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy signing with AEW has been a long time coming. The rumours of The Charismatic Enigma reuniting with his brother Matt ran rampant ever since he was released by WWE late last year.

Jeff made his highly anticipated debut on this past week's edition of Dynamite. He came to the rescue of the older Hardy, Sting & Darby Allin from a beatdown by members of the AHFO. The former WWE Champion has been one of the most popular stars in the wrestling industry over the last 20 years, and his influence is visible in younger stars who've patterned their styles after the high-flyer.

Owner Tony Khan also paid tribute to the veteran shortly after making his signing official. In an interview with Busted Open Radio, Khan stated:

"I do think he transcends age and experience in many ways. He's someone that a lot of young wrestlers can learn a lot from in terms of connecting with the crowd. He's also a fresh and exciting matchup for wrestlers in AEW. Not just in tag teams, but he's a great singles wrestler, a former world champion."

"Having Jeff Hardy in AEW is going to be huge for singles & tag teams. It's going to be great for experienced wrestlers and people he's been in the same company with before. Then you have a whole locker room of people that have never been in the same company that have been dreaming of this moment." (H/T - Fightful)

Many dream matches can be promoted with Jeff's acquisition, whether as The Hardy Boyz or a singles star. He could even bring back his Willow gimmick, which he teased during his recent WWE run. The possibilities are endless.

#4. Tony Khan planned Scorpio Sky's TNT Championship win in advance

Scorpio Sky @ScorpioSky I will only be carrying one TNT title from now on as I’ve gifted the other to Dan Lambert to put front and center at ATT surrounded by the countless championships won in the UFC, Bellator, and all the other major promotions. Watch #AEWRampage tonight on MY network, @tntdrama I will only be carrying one TNT title from now on as I’ve gifted the other to Dan Lambert to put front and center at ATT surrounded by the countless championships won in the UFC, Bellator, and all the other major promotions. Watch #AEWRampage tonight on MY network, @tntdrama https://t.co/O5vp37AqVB

Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to win the TNT Championship during the main event of Dynamite. While he has previously been AEW's inaugural tag team champion as part of SCU, this is his first singles title within the promotion. Though fans were surprised and disappointed that Guevara's reign was cut short, Sky's win was planned by Tony Khan in advance, even as early as last year, according to Fightful Select.

Reports indicate that Sky's 364-day winning streak was always culminating in him winning the championship. By Tony Khan's admission back in November, he said he always knew who the first four AEW World Champions would be and perhaps that's also the case when it comes to the TNT Champions. Scorpio Sky will defend his newly won title against Wardlow. Will it be a short-lived reign for the company original?

#3. Paige VanZant officially signs with AEW

Paige VanZant @paigevanzant PVZ TAKING OVER!!!! Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on mePVZ TAKING OVER!!!! Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me 💋😉 PVZ TAKING OVER!!!! https://t.co/OzPIZIGybh

Former UFC star Paige VanZant is #AllElite. VanZant appeared during the main event of AEW Dynamite during the TNT title bout between Sky and Guevara. Paige attacked Sammy's real-life girlfriend Tay Conti, throwing her into the steel steps at ringside. She then signed her official AEW contract over Conti & Guevara's motionless bodies.

It's a huge acquisition for Khan's company as PVZ is a famous female athlete thanks to her UFC past and finishing second on Dancing With The Stars in 2016. Not only can she bring mainstream attention to AEW, but she is also a legitimate fighter who can add credibility and notoriety to the women's division.

VanZant first appeared on AEW alongside fighters from American Top Team such as Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski. Sky & Page joined them as they feuded with Inner Circle during the build-up to Full Gear 2021. Fans immediately noticed how comfortable PVZ was in the ring. Her ability to garner heel heat was impressive, considering she's new to the business. If Paige VanZant can adapt to the physical aspect of the sport, Tony Khan could have his very own Ronda Rousey.

#2. TBS Champion Jade Cargill takes a potshot at former WWE Superstar

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill is on an undefeated streak. She successfully defended her title against Tay Conti at Revolution. Cargill recently issued an open challenge on Twitter to anyone willing to step up to the star.

Former NXT Women's Champion and recently released WWE Superstar Ember Moon responded to the tweet. Now going by the moniker Athena, she claimed she'd defeat Cargill. It sparked a back and forth between the two athletes, with Jade taking a potshot at Athena, claiming she was just another WWE reject looking for a job.

Athena is an experienced performer and was highly underutilized during her WWE main roster run. She could provide Cargill with her stiffest challenge yet. It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will bolster the women's division with more talent soon.

#1. Chris Jericho takes credit for Dynamite reaching the top spot on cable television in the United States

Michelle🤘Worrell72FOZZYCJ @michelae28 @IAmJericho You are making things even more interesting in AEW. Always coming up with something new. Always reinventing Chris Jericho. Adding on to the legendary career. I’m pledge allegiance to the Jericho Appreciation Society.🤘🤘 @IAmJericho You are making things even more interesting in AEW. Always coming up with something new. Always reinventing Chris Jericho. Adding on to the legendary career. I’m pledge allegiance to the Jericho Appreciation Society.🤘🤘 https://t.co/0bqA10IU54

The March 9 edition of Dynamite was ranked the top-viewed show on cable TV for Wednesday night, beating out news coverage and several high-profile basketball games. The Influencer Chris Jericho was quick to take credit for this accolade as his opening segment was a noteworthy event from the show.

He teased shaking hands with Eddie Kingston, who beat him at Revolution, before betraying Inner Circle teammates Santana & Ortiz, effectively ending the stable. He then formed a new alliance with 2point0, Daniel Garcia & Jake Hager, calling it The Jericho Appreciation Society.

Chris Jericho took to Twitter and tagged Tony Khan with a simple message: "You're welcome." There's no stopping Le Champion as he continues to reinvent himself and features prominently on AEW TV, this time with a new stable in tow.

Last few hours left to vote. Click here to choose your favorites in the SK Wrestling Awards. Win big.

Edited by Abhinav Singh