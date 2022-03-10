×
Paige VanZant sends a message after signing with AEW

Paige VanZant is officially All Elite.
Adrian Carl Nicodemus
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Mar 10, 2022 02:31 PM IST
Former UFC star Paige VanZant had an interesting response to her haters after signing with AEW.

On this Wednesday's Dynamite, VanZant signed with AEW after getting involved in the main event featuring TNT Champion Sammy Guevara and challenger Scorpio Sky. She attacked Tay Conti at ringside by bumping her into a steel ladder.

This caused Sammy to get distracted, and Sky hit the TKO to win the title. After this, Dan Lambert of the American Top Team gave the contract to PVZ, and she signed the contract over Conti and Guevara's motionless bodies.

Following the show, the former UFC star proclaimed that nobody would stop her from taking over the women's division and that she couldn't care less about what the world thinks of her.

"Wanted to give the world one more reason to hate on me 💋😉 PVZ TAKING OVER!!!!"
Paige VanZant has several appearances before her AEW signing

The UFC star's appearance at the main event on this week's AEW Dynamite was not her first. VanZant first appeared on AEW on September 15, 2021, alongside fighters from the American Top Team such as Jorge "Gamebred" Masvidal, Junior Dos Santos, and Andrei Arlovski. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page also joined them.

Then on the following week's Rampage: Grand Slam on September 24, 2021, Men of the Year (Sky and Page) defeated the Inner Circle (Jericho and Hager). ATT emerged from the crowd as the latter group was about to attack their manager, Lambert. VanZant then delivered a series of body punches to Jericho, followed by a knee to the head by Masvidal.

A year later, VanZant returned to attack Brandi Rhodes after the latter had a verbal altercation with Lambert. As soon as they lunged at each other, the women's locker room rushed in to separate them.

In 2021 I didn’t think I’d be watching a Pro Wrestling show where @paigevanzant and @GamebredFighter are beating up @IAmJericho . One of the many reason @AEW is wild and unexpected. Love it. twitter.com/EIiteAEW/statu…

Paige VanZant's signing with AEW is newsworthy. She is an experienced fighter who can make a name for herself in professional wrestling. Her signing will bring some mainstream media attention to the promotion thanks to her past association with UFC and Dancing with the Stars.

Who are your dream opponents for VanZant? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Angana Roy
