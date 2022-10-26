"Royal Rumble number 20 entry" - Twitterverse explodes with wild predictions to top AEW star returning to WWE under Triple H after sharing a cryptic post

Wrestling fans on Twitter went into a frenzy after alleged wantaway AEW star Andrade El Idolo posted a cryptic message on the social media platform.

Andrade El Idolo has been in the midst of controversy after reports emerged that he and fellow All Elite Wrestling star Sammy Guevara got into a physical altercation a few weeks ago. Reports also stated that El Idolo has been suspended by the promotion. It is also widely speculated that the former WWE star wants to part ways with AEW and return to his former stomping grounds.

With Andrade seemingly off TV, for the time being, he took to Twitter to share a cryptic message.

"20 👊👊👊," he wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

This led to fans speculating what it could possibly mean. Many apparently believe that this might be an indication that El Idolo is headed back to WWE. Others jokingly stated that he hit Sammy Guevara with 20 punches during their altercation.

One fan also went as far as to suggest that he is the twentieth entry in the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Check out some of the reactions below:

A wrestling veteran believes Andrade El Idolo is trying to get fired from AEW to join WWE

While Andrade has been embroiled in controversy lately, Dave Meltzer believes that his actions are deliberate.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer stated that his reported fight with Sammy Guevara was a ploy by the former United States Champion to get fired from AEW.

"Andrade’s trying to get fired, we all know that. When guys want to leave, some will go to great extremes to do that. It’s happened with WWE, I’ve talked to people in WWE who’ve tried to get fired with some of the craziest things in the world, and I’ve told them it’s not gonna work." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Despite being gone for a while, there has been no update on when Andrade El Idolo will return to AEW or if he will return at all.

