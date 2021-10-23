News and Rumor Roundup: Update on Braun Strowman's discussions with AEW higher-ups, Current AEW star was supposed to beat Brock Lesnar

Welcome to another edition of the AEW News and Rumor Roundup. With Dynamite on Saturday again this week, there hasn't been a whole lot of news, but we do have a couple of interesting stories including Paul Heyman wanting a current All Elite Wrestling star to beat Brock Lesnar.

We also look at an update from Braun Strowman about conversations with higher-ups in Tony Khan's promotion.

#5 Paul Heyman wanted Malakai Black to beat Brock Lesnar

Malakai Black @TommyEnd All men are capable of being corrupted. The signature you put down for your soul when you picked up that chair was dipped in blood, Rhodes. Tomorrow we dance with Devil one last time. All men are capable of being corrupted. The signature you put down for your soul when you picked up that chair was dipped in blood, Rhodes. Tomorrow we dance with Devil one last time.

It's no secret that Paul Heyman is a big fan of current AEW star Malakai Black. He tried to elevate Black for the short period he was in charge of WWE RAW last year.

In fact, according to a recent report from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Heyman pitched for Malakai Black to be the man to beat Brock Lesnar. However, the idea was shot down by Vince McMahon.

Black ended up being released by WWE earlier this year and signed with All Elite Wrestling as soon as his non-compete clause expired.

#4 Brown Strowman had meetings with AEW higher-ups

Braun Strowman recently spoke to John Maakaron of Sports Illustrated and was asked if he had spoken to higher-ups from AEW about a potential move. He revealed that he has indeed sat down and had discussions with All Elite Wrestling higher-ups but did not divulge too many other details:

“Yeah, we’ve sat down and discussed stuff like that with my agent and things like that." Strowman continued, "We’re just trying to find a fit now, where everything kind of will work together since now, there’s so many things that I’m working on in my personal life. I don’t have as much time to devote to the full-time schedule to wrestle now."

There has also been a lot of talk about Braun Strowman potentially signing with IMPACT Wrestling.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das