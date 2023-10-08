RVD recalls incident with CM Punk and a flight attendant that revealed the former AEW star's true personality (Exclusive)

Former WWE Champion RVD recently recalled an incident in the past involving CM Punk and a flight attendant when they both were a part of WWE.

CM Punk is mainly known for his behavior and attitude, which was one of the major reasons for his firing from All Elite Wrestling.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rob Van Dam shared an incident that told him the real personality of The Straight Edge Superstar:

"One time we were on an airplane sitting down and he was in front of me and the flight attendant said to him 'Is this your bag up here?' and he goes 'yeah' and he says 'Look I just want to let you know I was going to move it right back here so this guy's bag can fit right here.' and Punk was like, 'Why does my bag gotta move?'. Seeing that interaction from him kinda fit in what I thought about him that he's someone that's like quicker to jump and a possible slight to someone that's maybe like me."

The Hall of Famer further added:

"Sometimes I'm two passive, I'm not saying I'm disagreeing with myself but it could be argued sometimes. We all do that sometimes when we are like, "Man, should I have said something? Should I have stood up for myself more?". We all go through those words and have those inner conversations in our head with our ego." [6:46 -8:03]

WWE Hall of Famer RVD compares AEW Collision to Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently spoke about the differences he felt while being present at AEW Dynamite and Collision and stated that Saturday night's show is calmer over Dynamite.

Speaking on his 1 Of A Kind podcast, RVD compared Collision and Dynamite:

"I noticed some of the guys I expected to see weren't there. I don't know who's on what show, but before, when I had done 'Dynamite,' I saw some of my peers. I saw Mark Henry, Big Show, Jericho, [but] I didn't see those guys at 'Collision.' Did see Christian, though. Some of the guys obviously do more than one show as I saw Christian on the other show [Collision] too."

He continued:

"If it does make any of them different, this one [Collision], I don't know, it felt ... it seemed like a little — it seemed calm, easygoing, everybody seemed to be in a good mood ... not to say the other was hectic," said RVD. "But if I had to vote on which day was better, smoother, happier energy, I guess this day [Collision] would get my vote." [H/T:WrestlingInc]

