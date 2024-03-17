RVD reveals what an LWO member told him backstage at a WWE show last year (Exclusive)

Former ECW Champion RVD recently revealed what an LWO member told him at a WWE show last year.

Joaquin Wilde came into his own ever since he was paired up with Santos Escobar and Cruz Del Toro to form the Legado Del Fantasma. The group dominated NXT for a few years before being drafted to the main roster in 2022. Following their debut on SmackDown, the faction, alongside Zelina Vega, aligned with Rey Mysterio to revive the LWO (Latino World Order).

Before Joaquin Wilde could make it to Stamford-based company, he was part of TNA Wrestling under the ring name Zema Ion. During his time on TNA, he wrestled against some of the top stars in the industry, including Hall of Famer RVD. During a recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Rob Van Dam mentioned what Wilde told him when they met backstage at a WWE show last year.

"People sometimes they will take wrestlers coming up to me because it meant more to them than me, and they'll come up like Zema Ion. I know he has a different name right now, but like he was, I know that I worked with him and taught him a lot, but he got the chance to say to me when I was at WWE doing that draft pick. He said, 'I just want you to know, you taught me like so much like it was a real pivotal moment in my career where you took the time to when you were working with me, to really explain everything and to teach me.' And he was like, dude, I really appreciate it," he said. [From 02:40 to 04:00]

Santos Escobar left the LWO last year after he betrayed Rey Mysterio. Escobar has recently reformed the Legado Del Fantasma with Angel, Berto, and Elektra Lopez.

Wilde and Toro lost to Angel and Berto on this week's SmackDown. Escobar is set to face Mysterio next week on blue brand.

RVD opens up on his future in AEW

RVD has made sporadic appearances in AEW for the past few months. His win/loss record in All Elite Wrestling is 2-3 in the few matches he has wrestled for the promotion.

During a recent episode of his 1 of a Kind podcast, Van Dam provided some insight into his future at All Elite Wrestling. The veteran revealed that it is up to Tony Khan to decide when he wants to work with him.

"Right now, I don’t know AEW, if anything…I don’t know what to expect. RVD-ology tells me not to have expectations. I’m 2-3 on my AEW so far [...] If he [Tony Khan] wants to just bring me in when he’s got wrestlers that are injured and needs someone to step in, it’s still not a bad position to be in. I’m a gun for hire, and I like my position in that. If he wants to do something more, then I certainly don’t know about it right now. But he always says that he loves working with me. He being Tony, and he’s a great guy and always says he wants to do it again. So I don’t know," said RVD. [H/T Fightful]

Also watch:

Rob Van Dam is currently active on independent circuits. He last competed on March 9, 2024, where he teamed up with former WWE star Matt Riddle. RVD's last AEW match came in February 2024. It remains to be seen if Van Dam will continue to wrestle on All Elite Wrestling sporadically.

Poll : Do you want RVD to return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion