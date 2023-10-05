RVD touched by the respect he received backstage in AEW, talks reuniting with his peers (Exclusive)

AEW recently brought in the legendary Rob Van Dam for two matches, but how was his experience backstage? In an exclusive interview, Van Dam gave his opinion on how welcoming the roster was.

RVD is best known for his tenures in ECW and WWE, where he captured gold numerous times. His blockbuster version of the Frog Splash, aptly titled The 5-Star Frog Splash, notably gains a lot more altitude and has set him apart from his peers.

During a recent exclusive interview with Bill Apter, Rob Van Dam recalled his recent experience working in AEW.

"It was fun. It was good. Everyone has good energy, you know, and everybody there grew up watching me, so I feel like I get a lot of respect. It’s cool to see some of my peers like Jerry Lynn, and Taz, and Christian, Mark Herny, Chris Jericho, Big Show – guys like that. It was pretty cool." (2:48 onward).

Watch the entire interview below:

Rob Van Dam also has his own podcast, 1 Of A Kind, where he regularly discusses the current state of pro wrestling and some of his greatest moments in the industry.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results here.

Rob Van Dam had a lot of praise for rising AEW star, Hook

Fans of RVD are likely aware of his rich history with Taz in ECW since both men are alumni of the legendary hardcore promotion. Due to this, it was natural that he'd be paired with Taz's son, Hook.

During an episode of 1 Of A Kind, Van Dam praised Hook and noted how his journey with the Taz family came "full circle."

"Of course, it was awesome, that’s part of being RVD and connecting with the crowd and being a hometown hero. Hook: really cool dude. Good energy. I heard a bunch of times that day, after I heard it the first time, that Taz and I teamed in that same building twenty-five years earlier, so a full circle moment for the Taz family and RVD, I guess.” [H/T: Fightful]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Rob Van Dam will ever return to AEW, but it seems that not only did he have a good experience backstage, but one of his oldest friends - Taz - is ready and willing to receive him again.

Would you like to see RVD return to All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from the first half of this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the video.