RVD tried convincing former WWE star to come out of retirement: "Man, come on, are you sure you want to retire?"

The former WWE Champion RVD recently talked about how he tried to convince a former WWE star to not hang up his boots.

The former star is none other than Jerry Lynn, who is one of the ECW Originals. Lynn retired from in-ring competition in 2013, however, the former WWE Superstar has been involved in a storyline against FTW Champion Jack Perry on AEW programming.

Rob Van Dam, who is a great friend of Jerry Lynn recently spoke about how he tried to get him out of retirement and change his mind.

"I just remember I was, like, really bummed. We hadn't wrestled each other in quite a while, I guess, and then we had a match in TNA [now IMPACT Wrestling]. So this is like 2011-ish, somewhere around there, and I loved working with him... I enjoyed it, and I enjoyed working with him, and I was like, 'Man, come on, are you sure you want to retire?"

The ECW legend further added:

"And one thing that was funny was [that] he quit going to the gym, and he told me he wanted to make sure he was committed in retiring. Like, I always say [that] when wrestlers retire and they wrestle more afterwards, it takes the meaning out of retirement. He thought so too, and he was like, 'I'm not even allowing myself to get into shape or anything.' Because he said, 'I might start feeling good and trick myself into taking some more bookings or whatever." H/T: [WrestlingInc]

WWE Hall of Famer RVD talks about being unaware of Jeff Hardy's age during their match

ECW Legend Rob Van Dam recently talked about competing against former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy.

Rob Van Dam and Jeff Hardy are some of the most exciting and talented high-flyers in the business and both superstars have gone up against one other numerous times in many promotions, from WWE to TNA and IMPACT.

On the recent episode of his podcast "1 Of A Kind With RVD," Rob Van Dam spoke about his match against a young Jeff Hardy at WWF Invasion 2001.

"I loved everything about working with Jeff... And saying like, 'Oh, sweet, I got Jeff tonight.' And just everything is good and a similar vibe. And I didn't know he was that young. That makes sense, you know, in a different way now, because now I get why he always seemed so giving and trusting. It was more like he was excited, you know, looking forward to going out there and f***ing crushing it." [H/T Wrestling Writing]

