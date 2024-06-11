"SAMANTHA IRVIN IS ALL ELITE?!?!?" - Fans react to the WWE personality’s comments after Ricochet gets assaulted on RAW

Ricochet was brutally assaulted on this week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Bron Breakker again targeted the former United States Champion after defeating him in a one-on-one match on June 3, 2024. Samantha Irvin seemed worried about her fiance's well-being after the attack, and fans on X/Twitter have now reacted to her comments.

A couple of days ago, PWInsider reported that Ricochet would leave WWE this summer after his contract expires. It was also disclosed that the company was planning to write him off storylines. WWE has seemingly already started to prepare for the 35-year-old star's departure. On RAW, The Human Highlight Reel was seen being stretchered out of the arena following Breakker's attack.

Samantha Irvin immediately left the ringside area to check on her fiance. In a backstage clip, fans saw the WWE RAW announcer crying after Breakker assaulted the former United States Champion.

While The Human Highlight Reel was being transferred into an ambulance, Irvin said:

"Oh babe, I wanna go with you."

Wrestling fans on X/Twitter quickly responded to Irvin's comments. Many felt the RAW announcer might leave the global juggernaut alongside her fiance. For those unaware, the high-flyer is rumored to join AEW after his imminent WWE exit.

"When she announced [sic] Kenny Omega will be awesome," a fan wrote.

Some viewers thought that Samantha Irvin would not leave WWE to potentially sign with AEW.

"Don’t ever really see it happening but that would fr [for real] be a bigger pickup then Ricochet himself ngl," another fan tweeted.

"Now Samantha is actually off limits," a fan posted.

After Irvin left the ringside area to check on her fiance, Pat McAfee took over her announcing duties. Some X/Twitter users debated whether McAfee should replace the 35-year-old as the lead announcer of the red brand.

"I do not want Pat to be the new RAW ring announcer," a user commented.

Despite the online chatter, Irvin is widely expected to remain with WWE after Ricochet possibly departs the promotion.

Vince Russo comments on Ricochet's rumored decision to leave WWE

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Ricochet potentially leaving WWE. The former writer said it must have been a tough decision for The Human Highlight Reel, as the latter's real-life partner also worked for the company.

Russo added that Tony Khan might have made a huge offer to the inaugural WWE Speed Champion, seemingly motivating the latter to leave the global juggernaut. As of now, there is no confirmation on whether The Human Highlight Reel will join AEW.

