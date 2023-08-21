Sami Zayn claims his WWE match with prominent AEW star "changed the industry"

Sami Zayn has a storied history with many AEW stars, including Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro). According to the WWE Superstar, he and Castagnoli ushered in a new era in NXT with one of their matches.

Castagnoli and Zayn have seemingly known each other since their time in PWG. Over the years, they have locked horns many times, but their two out of three falls match in NXT is arguably the duo's best bout yet.

Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to comment on a throwback video of his abovementioned match with Claudio Castagnoli. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion believes the 2013 bout "changed the industry."

"At this risk of sounding dramatic or arrogant, this one match changed the industry. This was the day NXT became ‘a thing.’ Hard to explain the significance/context/landscape at that time, but suffice to say it’s one of my proudest matches, with one of my all-time best opponents [Cesaro]," Zayn posted.

Expand Tweet

Across his lengthy pro wrestling career, Castagnoli has made many friends in the industry. The Swiss Superman has known Seth Rollins for years, as the two first met in AAW in 2005. Rollins recently said the AEW star was his best "non-romantic friend."

Missed out on Saturday's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW star Wheeler Yuta wishes Claudio Castagnoli had joined the Blackpool Combat Club sooner

Castagnoli has been part of the Blackpool Combat Club since his AEW debut at the first Forbidden Door pay-per-view in 2022. He joined Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson in the popular faction.

During an interview with SEScoops, Wheeler Yuta thanked Castagnoli for mentoring him and mentioned the veteran should have joined the faction sooner.

"I felt like he [Castagnoli] should have been there the whole time. He was one that felt tailor-made for the group and has mentored me. If anything, they’ve shown me you have to take everything day-by-day and not lose focus. They’ve taught me things. Training before the shows and sending me advice, and going over my matches when done. It has been awesome." [H/T: SEScoops]

Expand Tweet

The Blackpool Combat Club is set to compete in this year's Stadium Stampede at All In against Eddie Kingston, Lucha Brothers, and Best Friends. The top faction will be joined by three yet-to-be-announced names.

Who should join BCC in the multi-man contest at All In? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot