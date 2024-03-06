Sammy Guevara breaks silence after AEW suspension

Top AEW star Sammy Guevara has broken his silence after news of his suspension from the company was reported.

The Spanish God became a topic of controversy when he injured Jeff Hardy during a No DQ match on the February 16, 2024 episode of Rampage. The Charismatic Enigma sustained a broken nose courtesy of a botched shooting star press from Guevara, who won the match with his signature finish.

According to recent reports, Guevara has been suspended by the Jacksonville-based promotion for not following appropriate concussion protocol after Hardy's injury. The former TNT Champion did appear on the February 24, 2024, episode of Collision, but he has not been seen on AEW television since.

In a recent post on X after the news of the suspension, Sammy Guevara invited fans to attend GalaxyCon, an event held in Richmond, Virginia, later in March. The post also revealed that Guevara's wife, Tay Melo, will also be present for the show.

"Next weekend come say hi (waving hand emoji)," wrote Guevara.

Check out Sammy Guevara's post below:

Rob Van Dam commented on AEW star Sammy Guevara's botch against Jeff Hardy

Rob Van Dam is regarded as one of the most innovative and skilled in-ring competitors ever. Mr. Monday Night has secured a massive fan following through his high-risk maneuvers and hardcore performances.

However, Such a wrestling style is not without its risks, as proven by Sammy Guevara, who inadvertently injured Jeff Hardy on Rampage in February.

Rob Van Dam recently shared his insight on Guevara's blunder taking out the Team Xtreme member. Speaking on the 1 Of A Kind podcast, The Whole F'n Show held the 30-year-old star responsible for Hardy's injury.

"That's why they call it a high-risk move. I'm not throwing shade on anybody because accidents happen. God knows I've potatoed people in my matches but that's on Sammy, completely. That's a high-risk move. When you f*** it up, it's on you," Rob Van Dam said. [H/T Wrestling INC]

RVD was last seen in AEW on the February 21, 2024 episode of Dynamite. The former WWE Champion teamed up with HOOK and Hangman Page to take on Swerve Strickland, Brian Cage, and AEW World Champion Samoa Joe in a losing effort.

