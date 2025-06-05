Sammy Guevara sends a two-word message following former WWE star's return to AEW after two years

A former WWE star made a pulsating return to AEW after being absent for two years. The return had the All Elite Wrestling world buzzing, including Sammy Guevara, who reacted to it on social media.

Before Wednesday, AEW fans last saw Tay Melo in January 2023 on Rampage. Though she was ready to wrestle in 2024, she did not make her return to All Elite Wrestling television until last night. Earlier this year, she competed in Japan at STARDOM, marking her first match since giving birth to her daughter Luna.

Melo's return came on Fyter Fest, where she made a surprise appearance to save Anna Jay from an attack by Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. The dramatic return ended her 29-month absence from television.

Addressing the comeback, Guevara shared a photo on X alongside his wife, Tay Melo, with the following message:

“SHE'S BACK!!! @taymelo @AEW," he wrote.

Melo is a former WWE NXT star who signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2020. She married the current ROH World Tag Team Champion in 2022. Following her comeback, fans can expect her to feud with the duo of Bayne and Ford.

AEW star Tay Melo recently shared a heartfelt message for Sammy Guevara

Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara consistently support each other online, often exchanging affectionate messages. A few weeks ago, while Melo was absent from AEW programming, she shared a heartfelt reply to one of Guevara’s posts on social media.

Responding to an inspirational X post by Guevara, Melo wrote, “I love you.” Meanwhile, the reigning ROH World Tag Team Champion responded with “I love you more.”

Melo's hiatus, spanning two years, was due to pregnancy and motherhood. She and Guevara welcomed their daughter, Luna, to the world in 2023.

