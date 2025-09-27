Samoa Joe issues a statement after getting his social media account hacked

Reigning AEW champion Samoa Joe's social media account seemingly got hacked recently. Having recovered his profile, The Samoan Submission Machine has now issued a statement informing his followers on the topic. Samoa Joe continues to dominate his competition in All Elite Wrestling on a weekly basis alongside his teammates, Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs. The Opps, as the formidable group are called, retained their AEW World Trios Championships against The Demand towards the end of last month on Dynamite, days after successfully defending their straps against the Bullet Club War Dogs at Forbidden Door 2025. Last weekend, at the Saturday Tailgate Brawl pre-show ahead of All Out : Toronto, The Samoan Submission Specialist and The Embodiment of Willpower teamed up to battle and defeat The WorkHorsemen in a hard-hitting matchup. A week later since the pay-per-view, around an hour ago on X/Twitter, Joe unexpectedly disclosed that his account on the platform had been hacked, voicing his apology towards users who may have received unsolicited messages from him, and noting that he had recovered his profile. &quot;Whoo my 1st hack! Apologies if anyone got a DM from me selling “Crypto Tips” . Account recovered,&quot; wrote Joe. Check out Samoa Joe's tweet below:Jey Uso's reaction to Samoa Joe's recent social media messageSamoa Joe is one of the most widely respected performers in the pro-wrestling industry, with over two decades of experience under his belt. Having performed across various promotions including ROH, TNA, WWE and AEW, the former multi-time World Champion has cultivated relationships with peers from several of these companies. This was reflected in WWE superstar Jey Uso taking to his Instagram story to share a reel Joe had posted earlier this month, paying tribute to the legendary Samoan-American footballer and former pro-wrestler, Albert Lolotai. &quot;Hello, my name is Samoa Joe. In these divisive times, I think it's now more important than ever that we still retain the ability to see the good in one another. Today I have the honor of telling you the story of a man who is not only a pioneer but a trailblazer in professional sports...&quot;Check out the reel about Al Lolotai narrated by Joe HERE.Check out a screenshot of Jey Uso's story BELOW:Jey Uso's IG story featuring the former AEW World Champion's reel [Source : Instagram]It remains to be seen what lies next for Joe and The Opps on AEW programming.