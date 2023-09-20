Samoa Joe reveals the backstage "focus" after CM Punk's altercation at AEW All In

AEW All In will go down as one of the most important events in the history of the promotion and professional wrestling as a whole. However, the backstage incident involving CM Punk overshadowed much of the show's success. The Second City Saint's opponent on the night, Samoa Joe, has provided some insight into the atmosphere backstage after the altercation took place.

Speaking with New York Post's Joseph Staszewski, Joe was asked about the backstage incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry and the subsequent reports of the affair:

"For the most part, I haven’t read what’s been portrayed. There’s been so much said. I’m not the one to go out there and try to debunk everything. I know we had the initial incident. Everybody rallied. Everybody got together. Got their heads together and lined up and got ready to do the show and we went out there and we did the show," said Joe. [H/T: New York Post]

Joe continued, noting that the primary focus at the time was to provide the best show possible for the AEW faithful and not focus on the backstage drama:

"That really was the focus at that point in time. We got a massive show to do and we got fans out there rabid to see that happen. So it’s important that we step up and do it and it’s important that we did and I was proud to be a part of that."

With the incident occurring early on the night, the stars of AEW would go on to put on a phenomenal show in front of a roaring Wembley Stadium crowd. However, CM Punk would thereafter have his contract terminated due to his role in the backstage curfuffle.

Samoa Joe challenges for the AEW World Championship this Wednesday

The launch of AEW Collision has brought many exciting elements to the promotion's product, one of which being Samoa Joe's return to the main event scene.

He challenged MJF for the AEW World Champion on this week's special Grand Slam episode of Dynamite after winning a tournament to secure the opportunity.

If he manages to dispose of Friedman, The Samoan Submission Machine will become a double champion, having already claimed the Ring Of Honor Television Championship. However, fans will need to tune in to see if this ends up being the case.