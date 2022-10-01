"Especially in my NXT days with Triple H" - Saraya breaks silence on facing backlash over taking sly dig at WWE in her promo on AEW Dynamite

Saraya has responded to fan backlash after her apparent dig at WWE during her AEW Dynamite promo.

The former Divas Champion made her AEW debut last week during Dynamite: Grand Slam, immediately following the four-way for the Interim Women's title. Her first appearance brought forward a litany of questions, including whether or not she could make a return to the ring after her devastating 2017 retirement.

However, the Brit gave no indication as to her in-ring status. What was made clear was that she has strong intentions to grow the women's division in AEW, as she made a Lumberjack match between Serena Deeb and Toni Storm for the title. But she also appeared to take a dig at WWE in the process, as she reveled in having a "boss that finally listens".

The comment received considerable backlash from fans, especially given her success with WWE before her retirement. Evidently the backlash was felt, as she took to Twitter with a now-deleted post to clarify her comments.

Saraya appears primed for some form of feud with Britt Baker. After chasing away the Doctor, Jamie Hayter and Rebel during her debut last week, the two further shared words this week. It is unknown whether or not this will manifest into a dream match between the two, only time will tell.

The AEW star had a more defiant response to the backlash after deleting her tweet

SARAYA @Saraya Touch grass and get off the internet. Then you won’t have to stalk my account for whenever I post so you can further be miserable. Touch grass and get off the internet. Then you won’t have to stalk my account for whenever I post so you can further be miserable.

After deleting her original post, which had attempted to clarify the meaning behind her words, Saraya had a sharper approach to fans who continued to poke fun.

She encouraged fans who were unhappy with her post to go outside and stop following her account as a way to avoid unhappiness. The more recent post has done little to stem the negative fan reaction, however, perfectly illustrated in her recent interactions.

It wasn't all negative, though, as the likes of Freddie Prinze Jr., Madison Rayne and Saraya's brother Zak Zodiac have all commended her debut within the promotion.

