Saraya breaks social media silence after sudden WWE reference

After suddenly being featured by WWE in a video, Saray (fka Paige) has broken her silence online. Saraya Bevis is one of the most accomplished female wrestlers in the world today and is best known for her time in WWE and AEW. The erstwhile Paige is a former Divas champion in the Stamford-based promotion, while in AEW, she is a one-time AEW Women's World Champion. The Anti-Diva left the Jacksonville-based promotion in March this year to pursue other interests. Since her departure, Saraya has been linked to a possible return to World Wrestling Entertainment, and amid those rumors, she was featured in a video by the sports entertainment juggernaut.WWE hosted the homecoming episode of their brand NXT this week, and on the show, a video package showing iconic NXT moments was shown. One of those moments was Saraya winning the NXT Women's Championship. Earlier today, Saraya addressed the reference by reposting that part of the video on X, captioning it with the black and yellow heart emojis, as a tribute to NXT's black-and-gold era.Saraya reacts to WWE star Nikki Bella sharing a photo of her with Brie BellaFollowing AJ Lee's return to World Wrestling Entertainment, speculation has arisen about who the next set of stars might be that would potentially make their comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment. Two of those stars are Saraya and Hall of Famer Brie Bella. In a recent post on X, Brie's sister Nikki Bella added fuel to the speculation by sharing a photo of the erstwhile Page and Brie.&quot;One can dream…. 🙇🏽‍♀️🌙✨🙏🏼 #BellaArmy #GothBella,&quot; wrote NikkiYou can check out her post here.The post garnered a response from Saraya herself, who labelled herself and Brie the OGs.SARAYA @SarayaLINKOGs ❤️It remains to be seen if the Diva of Tomorrow will finally come back to the Stamford-based promotion soon.