  • home icon
  • AEW
  • WWE NXT
  • Saraya breaks social media silence after sudden WWE reference

Saraya breaks social media silence after sudden WWE reference

By Karan Raj
Modified Sep 17, 2025 13:37 GMT
Saraya Bevis [Image taken from Saraya
Saraya Bevis [Image taken from Saraya's Instagram]

After suddenly being featured by WWE in a video, Saray (fka Paige) has broken her silence online.

Ad

Saraya Bevis is one of the most accomplished female wrestlers in the world today and is best known for her time in WWE and AEW. The erstwhile Paige is a former Divas champion in the Stamford-based promotion, while in AEW, she is a one-time AEW Women's World Champion. The Anti-Diva left the Jacksonville-based promotion in March this year to pursue other interests. Since her departure, Saraya has been linked to a possible return to World Wrestling Entertainment, and amid those rumors, she was featured in a video by the sports entertainment juggernaut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

WWE hosted the homecoming episode of their brand NXT this week, and on the show, a video package showing iconic NXT moments was shown. One of those moments was Saraya winning the NXT Women's Championship. Earlier today, Saraya addressed the reference by reposting that part of the video on X, captioning it with the black and yellow heart emojis, as a tribute to NXT's black-and-gold era.

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Saraya reacts to WWE star Nikki Bella sharing a photo of her with Brie Bella

Following AJ Lee's return to World Wrestling Entertainment, speculation has arisen about who the next set of stars might be that would potentially make their comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment. Two of those stars are Saraya and Hall of Famer Brie Bella. In a recent post on X, Brie's sister Nikki Bella added fuel to the speculation by sharing a photo of the erstwhile Page and Brie.

Ad
"One can dream…. 🙇🏽‍♀️🌙✨🙏🏼 #BellaArmy #GothBella," wrote Nikki

You can check out her post here.

The post garnered a response from Saraya herself, who labelled herself and Brie the OGs.

Ad

It remains to be seen if the Diva of Tomorrow will finally come back to the Stamford-based promotion soon.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Karan Raj
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications