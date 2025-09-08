  • home icon
Paige sends a message after WWE star finally mentions her returning with another top name

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Sep 08, 2025 00:48 GMT
WWE, Paige, Saraya
There has been talk of a Paige return (Credit: WWE.com)

Paige, aka Saraya, is one of WWE's biggest names among former superstars, who is currently not with the company. There has been a lot of speculation surrounding her and a possible return, with a reaction now from the star herself.

Recently, AJ Lee finally returned to WWE. The star's return had been talked about for more than a decade, and given her impact when she first arrived and her role in the women's revolution, fans have been clamoring to see her back. After CM Punk returned, fans thought it was inevitable that she would as well, and it turned out to be true. Now, another star from the same era might be returning as well, amid rumors about what's next for Paige, with Nikki Bella making a post of her and Brie Bella.

Nikki Bella posted a picture of her sister Brie with Paige earlier today, talking about how someone could dream. Both stars have been in the conversation for a future WWE return among fans, and Nikki actually sending that post seemed to indicate that there was hope for a comeback as well. Now, Saraya herself has reacted to the post, indicating that she's at least interested.

"OGs ❤️."

AJ Lee's return has opened the door to a possible return for Paige

When AJ Lee left WWE, it was not on the best of terms with the company. There was talk about how the star had not gotten along with management, and with fans chanting for CM Punk during her segments, there was additional tension there.

The return of Punk and the inevitable moving on that happened between the company and the star also opened the door to a return for AJ Lee. It finally happened last week on SmackDown. Now, there is talk about another star returning in Paige.

Her departure from the company was also not on the best of terms, but as WWE has shown, they are willing to move past issues from earlier times.

Edited by Neda Ali
